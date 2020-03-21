Fans, Friends, and Colleagues Mourn Kenny Rogers on Social Media

Kenny Rogers, the singer who expanded the audience for country music in the 1970s and 1980s with crossover chart-topping hits like “The Gambler” and “Islands in the Stream,” has died at the age of 81, the New York Times reports. Rogers’ family announced his death on Twitter:
Rogers’ friends, fans, and colleagues are mourning his loss on social media. Dolly Parton, whose duet with Rogers on “Islands in the Stream” topped Billboard’s country, pop, and adult contemporary charts in the summer of 1983, posted a video tribute. “I loved Kenny with all my heart, and my heart is broken, and a big ol’ chunk of it has gone with him today,” Parton said, before the sight of a photograph of herself with Rogers reduced her to tears.
Tributes to Rogers have been pouring in from all corners of the entertainment industry: Everyone from country music superstars like Billy Ray Cyrus down to comedian Patton Oswalt, who appeared with Rogers in an episode of Reno 911. Here’s what people are saying: