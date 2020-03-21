Fans, Friends, and Colleagues Mourn Kenny Rogers on Social Media

Kenny Rogers performing in 2017. Suzanne Cordiero/Getty Images

Kenny Rogers, the singer who expanded the audience for country music in the 1970s and 1980s with crossover chart-topping hits like “The Gambler” and “Islands in the Stream,” has died at the age of 81, the New York Times reports. Rogers’ family announced his death on Twitter:

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

Rogers’ friends, fans, and colleagues are mourning his loss on social media. Dolly Parton, whose duet with Rogers on “Islands in the Stream” topped Billboard’s country, pop, and adult contemporary charts in the summer of 1983, posted a video tribute. “I loved Kenny with all my heart, and my heart is broken, and a big ol’ chunk of it has gone with him today,” Parton said, before the sight of a photograph of herself with Rogers reduced her to tears.

You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you, dolly. — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

Tributes to Rogers have been pouring in from all corners of the entertainment industry: Everyone from country music superstars like Billy Ray Cyrus down to comedian Patton Oswalt, who appeared with Rogers in an episode of Reno 911. Here’s what people are saying:

No one bridged the gap between country and pop more often and better than Kenny Rogers. He will be missed, but his music and diverse style of story telling will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/J1V2dyRjm7 — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) March 21, 2020

I can’t express on twitter the impact Kenny Rogers the artist and the man had on me. He was always very kind and fun to be around. Rest In Peace Gambler... — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 21, 2020

Thank you Kenny Rogers for being a part of our lives for so long. Your songs are woven into the fabric of our memories, classics, that will live on in the musical heart of a world that will miss you so much.

Rest in peace Gambler — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) March 21, 2020

I’m going to miss my sweet friend that I’ve known through the years. I love you Kenny! ❤️🎶❤️ #KennyRogers pic.twitter.com/zn4MKKY5Bt — Crystal Gayle (@TheCrystalGayle) March 21, 2020

I’m very sad to learn that @_KennyRogers has passed away. Kenny was a friend who helped me in so many ways early on. He was always funny, kind and full of advice. Kenny’s legacy of great music will live on forever. My deepest condolences to Wanda & family. #RIPKennyRogers pic.twitter.com/lZo6XI3yma — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) March 21, 2020

Just my small way of remembering @_KennyRogers. This is a song that Kenny wrote with Waylon Jennings (another musical hero) in mind. #RIPKennyRogers #RIPLegend #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/zEjHHLiWKA — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) March 21, 2020

Asleep ... when Mary yells “Oh Joseph ... Kenny Rogers died”



I am a man of words but right now I have none ... I am stunned and heartbroken ... I loved this man ... #RestinpeaceKennyrogers #SweetMusicMan pic.twitter.com/HqSddlRIJe — Joe Bonsall (@joebonsall) March 21, 2020

Rest in Power Mr Kenny - this is one of my dad's tunes written about his own hometown in Mississippi. https://t.co/f3MtY7YEqg — william tyler (@williamtylertn) March 21, 2020

Fuck. Fuck. Fuck. I’m so sad to see Kenny Rogers go. He did so much for me as a young songwriter and we stayed friends for over 30 years. I’ll really miss him. May he rest easy. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 21, 2020

Thank you #KennyRogers Thank you for sitting down next to a 19 year-old me at the piano and listening to the song I’d written for you. Thank you for recording it and others we wrote together. Thank you for the years of advice and encouragement and laughs. I will miss you, pal. pic.twitter.com/F2RrQvnc3H — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 21, 2020