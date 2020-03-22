👍 Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Joe Biden has been keeping a low profile since his decisive victories in the Illinois and Florida primaries made him the presumptive Democratic nominee for the presidency. He has given no public addresses since his victory speech on Tuesday, even as the president flails and the economy collapses. On Friday, Biden spoke to reporters from his home in Delaware, explaining that he’d been keeping radio silence while his staff tackled the challenging technical problem of setting up higher-quality cameras and video conferencing equipment. “We’ve hired a professional team to do that now,” Biden told reporters. “And excuse the expression: That’s a little above my pay grade.” But Biden promised that soon he would be “in daily or at least significant contact with the American people,” to provide a counterweight to Donald Trump’s daily torrent of lies and misinformation.

Biden is planning to begin regular coronavirus briefings on Monday, assuming his staff can figure out how to crank the camera. But on Saturday, the age of “daily or at least significant contact with the American people” began. DJ Derrick Jones, better known as D-Nice, hosted a “social distancing dance party” on Instagram, playing classic hip-hop and R&B for hours as musicians like John Legend and Common made guest appearances and other celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama, stopped by to check out the music. One of those celebrities was Joe Biden:

.@JoeBiden popped into @djdnice Instagram party tonight to show a little love. The party is now over 100k strong 💪🏾🙌🏾 Congrats D! pic.twitter.com/PnIszQPrOV — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 22, 2020

This is all going to work out in the end, right?

