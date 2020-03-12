A Quiet Place and Fast and Furious Sequels Delay Releases Over the Coronavirus

Now is not a good time for John Krasinski to be touching his face. Paramount Pictures

Amid concerns around the coronavirus pandemic, Paramount Pictures announced on Thursday that it would delay the release of A Quiet Place Part II, starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. The sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 horror film was slated for release on March 19. A new release date has not yet been announced. Universal Pictures has also announced that Fast and Furious 9 (F9), which was supposed to be released May 22 of this year, will be held until April 2021.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,” Krasinski, who also directed the Quiet Place sequel, wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday. “Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that.”

These are just the latest high-profile films to stall their releases since the outbreak began, following the James Bond film No Time to Die and Peter Rabbit 2. Movie theaters across Europe and Asia have closed in recent weeks as governments step up measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, dramatically affecting global box-office sales. With officials in some states beginning to place restrictions on non-essential public gatherings, some have wondered whether U.S. movie theaters will follow suit. In a statement to “our family of Fast fans everywhere,” Universal Pictures acknowledged that some would be disappointed by the decision to hold F9 for so long, but said it was made “with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration.”

Krasinski closed his statement on a positive note: “As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie … I’m gonna wait to release the film till we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”