Europeans Under Lockdown Are Singing Together and Giving Their Health Care Workers Citywide Ovations

A nearly-empty street in Barcelona. Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

As Europe implements quarantine measures in hopes of slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, Europeans on lockdown have begun using their open windows for public displays of solidarity, ranging from rounds of applause for the medical workers on the front lines of the crisis to impromptu opera performances. Videos of neighborhood-wide singalongs and other public demonstrations of unity have begun spreading on social media, each one simultaneously an eerie warning of how severely the novel coronavirus has hit Europe and a moving demonstration of the ways people reach out to each other to assert their common humanity in dark times. Chef José Andres shared a video from Spain, where a social media campaign led to a national round of applause for the nation’s health care workers, with people all over the country taking to their balconies at 10:00 p.m. Saturday to show their gratitude. According to Andres’ friend, five minutes in, the noise was still deafening:

From a friend in Spain: “So, there was a call on social media today in Spain to go out to balconies and windows at 22:00 to give a huge ovation to thank and support hospital workers. It’s 22:05 and I can hear the roar from the other side of the closed double glass windows.” pic.twitter.com/PkODSOyVue — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 14, 2020

La Vanguardia had more footage of the demonstrations:

In Italy, solidarity took a more musical tone. Journalist Jessica Phelan filmed her Roman neighbors singing anti-fascist anthem “Bella Ciao”:

My neighbours in Rome singing Bella Ciao ❤️🤍💚 pic.twitter.com/gu1NqNjlHQ — Jessica Phelan (@JessicaLPhelan) March 13, 2020

Elsewhere in the city, pop triumphed over politics, as a neighborhood came together to perform the 1958 Eurovision Song Contest’s third-place winner “Nei Blu, Dipinto di Blu,” a.k.a. “Volare”:

A whole Roman neighborhood singing a popular Italian song “Volare” from their balconies and waving at each other. An amazing flash mob to lift the spirit in these crazy times ❤️ #Italy #coronavirus #forzaitalia #roma #flashmob #love pic.twitter.com/xjeZTeO0GO — Jenna Vehviläinen (@jennavehvi) March 13, 2020

In Florence, tenor Maurizio Marchini serenaded the city with a performance of “Nessun Dorma”:

And in Siena, people sang the Canto della Verbena (officially titled “E Mentre Siena Dorme”), a folk song and local anthem more typically heard in soccer stadiums than on empty streets:

People of my hometown #Siena sing a popular song from their houses along an empty street to warm their hearts during the Italian #Covid_19 #lockdown.#coronavirusitalia #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7EKKMIdXov — valemercurii (@valemercurii) March 12, 2020

The videos are an extraordinary record of solidarity in frightening times, and a powerful reminder that no one is facing this pandemic alone, even in quarantine.

Update, March 14, 9:53 p.m.: Quarantine isn’t all opera and applause, as this video of a slightly less inspiring balcony concert demonstrates: