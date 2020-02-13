Snoop Dogg Apologizes for Attacking Gayle King

Snoop Dogg at the Queen & Slim premiere. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rapper Snoop Dogg has apologized on Instagram for comments he made about journalist Gayle King after the death of Kobe Bryant. In an interview with former WNBA star Lisa Leslie, King asked about the sexual assault charge Bryant faced in the early aughts, in a clip that CBS used to promote her interview. Snoop Dogg didn’t take kindly to that, and posted a video to Instagram in which he threatened King and called her a “funky dog-head bitch”:

Gayle King. Out of pocket for that shit. Way out of pocket. What do you gain from that? I swear to God, we’re the worst. We’re the fucking worst. We expect more from you, Gayle. Don’t you hang out with Oprah? Why’re y’all attacking us? We’re your people. You ain’t coming after fucking Harvey Weinstein asking them dumbass questions. I get sick of y’all. I wanna call you one. Is it okay if I call her one? Funky dog-head bitch, how dare you try to torch my motherfucking homeboy’s reputation, punk motherfucker? Respect the family and back off, bitch, before we come get you.

Unsurprisingly, Snoop’s post led to death threats for King; equally unsurprisingly, it led to backlash from black celebrities ranging from King’s friend Oprah Winfrey to former National Security Advisor Susan Rice. But according to Snoop, it was his mother who finally convinced him that he’d made a mistake. Snoop posted a public apology on Wednesday:

That does sound like a man whose mother just gave him an earful! Snoop’s original video is no longer on his Instagram page, but he hasn’t taken down the photos he posted of King hanging out with Harvey Weinstein, or the photo of Winfrey hanging out with Weinstein, complete with a caption suggesting that Michael Jackson and Bill Cosby were both innocent. That guy’s mom should maybe have another talk with him.

