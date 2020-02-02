The whole gang. NBC

Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate has been a low point in the country’s history, as the entire federal government works in concert to shield a lawless and deranged president from the consequences of his actions, heedless of the permanent damage they are doing to our country and our system of government. It’s depressing to watch, but it does raise an intriguing question: What if the impeachment trial took place on Judge Mathis, the nationally-syndicated, reality-based, Daytime-Emmy-Award-winning court show starring retired Michigan Superior Court Judge Greg Mathis, and also John Bolton and Hunter Biden and John Bolton testified, and also Mitch McConnell sang part of “Send in the Clowns” at the end? Well, Saturday Night Live thinks it might go a little something like this:

The obscenity of Trump’s impeachment trial, like most of the obscenities surrounding the man and his administration, will be impossible for Saturday Night Live to fully capture as long as the FCC prohibits television networks from broadcasting Salò on a loop, but this was truly not it. Cecily Strong’s walrus-mustachioed John Bolton and Pete Davidson’s Hunter Biden are both delightful, and Alec Baldwin’s entrance with a Harvey-Weinstein-style walker is good for a laugh, but the tone of the sketch is basically “those clowns in Washington are at it again,” and we are way past that now. Saturday Night Live’s cold open from Feb. 6, 1999, the Saturday before Bill Clinton’s acquittal, got closer to the truth of Trump’s impeachment trial than this week’s episode:

That sketch has teeth even 21 years later, because it plays up elites’ very real contempt at the idea of facing any consequences instead of imagining a fantasy world in which Judge Mathis holds them accountable. What happened this week wasn’t an amusing farce populated by colorful eccentrics like Vinny Gambino and Kate McKinnon’s Lindsey Graham; it was a sinister travesty populated by dangerous lunatics like Rudy Giuliani and Lindsey Graham’s Lindsey Graham. Really evil people, the kind of evil person who would expand a racist travel ban or try to keep poor people out of the country, or encourage the military to use more landmines—and all that was just this week!—aren’t immune to satire. But they sure seem to be immune to Saturday Night Live cold opens.