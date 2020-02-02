Saturday Night Live Host J.J. Watt Explains to His Boss at the Pizzeria Why He Keeps Accepting Sex Instead of Money

Customer satisfaction isn’t everything. NBC

Life is a voyage of self-discovery, and here is something I have discovered on my voyage, thanks to this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live: There really is no limit to how much I enjoy comedy sketches that explore the practicalities of common pornographic film scenarios. I cracked up when Chance the Rapper was unable to successfully deliver his extra, extra-large sausage pizza to a babysitter because the kid she was babysitting kept interrupting, I cracked up when Emma Stone played an actress struggling to build a full character around the line “Jared, what are you doing? Not with my godson!” and I cracked up this week, when host J.J. Watt tried to explain to his long-suffering boss at Big Willy’s Pizza why he needs a nap after every delivery:

This is easily the best behind-the-scenes look at a struggling pizzeria since Do the Right Thing—maybe even since Hot & Saucy Pizza Girls! It’s unclear if “Big Willie’s Pizza” is meant to represent Big Willie’s Pizza Pub of Lexington, Kentucky, which went out of business in 2008, or Big Willy’s Pizzeria of Frankfort, New York, which went out of business only a month ago. Either way, we now have some theories about what went wrong.