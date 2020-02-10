Watch Hollywood React to Eminem’s Live Oscars Performance, in Animated GIF Form

Guess who’s back? Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Eminem gave a surprise performance of his Academy Award-winning song “Lose Yourself” at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, and the audience was thrilled. Or some of the audience was thrilled, anyway: some of the people in attendance seemed puzzled as much as anything. That shouldn’t have been a surprise to the Academy, given that Billie Eilish was ten months old when “Lose Yourself” was released, way back in October of 2002, and the song hasn’t quite graduated to Golden Oldie. To honor Eminem’s belated arrival on the Oscar stage—he didn’t attend the ceremony when he won, because he didn’t think he had a chance of winning—here is every reaction shot from the entire song, in animated GIF form. Use these the next time Eminem unexpectedly shows up to perform “Lose Yourself” at your award ceremony!

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC

Great work, Academy! Give yourselves a big hand.