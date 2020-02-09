What Twitter’s smartest critics and funniest comics are saying about the Oscars.

Photo illustration by Slate

As everyone outside of Hollywood knows, the best part of the Oscars is making fun of the Oscars. That’s why, to aid in your viewing pleasure, we’ve created two lists that highlight all of Twitter’s best Oscars snark. On the left are tweets from dozens of the best culture critics in the country. On the right are tweets from dozens of America’s funniest comedians. Popping the popcorn is up to you.

