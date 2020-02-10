Brow Beat

Here Are Your 2020 Oscar Winners

By

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker has green hair and a face painted white, blue, and red. He sits holding a cigarette in front of a large mural of Robert de Niro's face.
Joaquin Phoenix in Joker.
Warner Bros.

The 92nd Academy Awards will begin at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, with the ceremony once again going host-less. Joker leads the pack this year with 11 Oscar nominations, but it’s closely trailed by The Irishman Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and 1917 with 10 nominations apiece. While Sam Mendes’ World War I drama recently emerged as the Best Picture favorite, there’s still a chance that Parasite takes home the top prize, becoming the first foreign-language film to do so. Neither movie is nominated in the acting categories, which have been considered locked up for weeks in favor of Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt, and Laura Dern. Then again, the Oscars have surprised us before.

Below you’ll find the list of winners, which we’ll update as they’re announced throughout the night.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
1917
Parasite

Best Directing

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
** Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
** Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link 
** Toy Story 4

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman
** Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
** Parasite

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)

Best Documentary Feature

** American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Original Score

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Cinematography

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917 
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

Best Costume Design

Jojo Rabbit 
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 
The Irishman
Joker 
** Little Women

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
﻿1917

Best Production Design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
** Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Best Sound Editing

** Ford v Ferrari 
Joker 
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari 
Joker 
** 1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Documentary Short

In the Absence
** Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)
** Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Best Live Action Short

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
** The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister

Read more in Slate about the Oscars. 

Little Women Movies The Oscars