Here Are Your 2020 Oscar Winners

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker. Warner Bros.

The 92nd Academy Awards will begin at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, with the ceremony once again going host-less. Joker leads the pack this year with 11 Oscar nominations, but it’s closely trailed by The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and 1917 with 10 nominations apiece. While Sam Mendes’ World War I drama recently emerged as the Best Picture favorite, there’s still a chance that Parasite takes home the top prize, becoming the first foreign-language film to do so. Neither movie is nominated in the acting categories, which have been considered locked up for weeks in favor of Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt, and Laura Dern. Then again, the Oscars have surprised us before.

Below you’ll find the list of winners, which we’ll update as they’re announced throughout the night.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

1917

Parasite

Best Directing

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

** Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

** Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

** Toy Story 4

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

** Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

** Parasite

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Best Documentary Feature

** American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best Costume Design

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

** Little Women

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

﻿1917

Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

** Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Sound Editing

** Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

** 1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Documentary Short

In the Absence

** Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

** Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Live Action Short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

** The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

