Authors and Mystery Fans Mourn “Queen of Suspense” Mary Higgins Clark

Mary Higgins Clark signing books in 2016. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Novelist Mary Higgins Clark has died at the age of 92, according to a statement from her publisher Simon & Schuster. Clark, a one-time stewardess and mother of five who published her first book when she was in her late 40s, broke into mystery and suspense writing in a big way with her 1975 novel Where Are the Children?, which became a bestseller and was adapted into a 1986 feature film. She went on to write more than 50 books, all of which became bestsellers, many of which were adapted for the big or small screen, earning her the nickname “Queen of Suspense.” Clark was a hero to a generation of mystery writers and mystery readers alike, and tributes and remembrances are pouring in on social media. Here’s what people are saying:

The writing community has lost a great talent and gracious lady who inspired so many, entertained legions of readers, and did it all with unmatched dignity. #MaryHigginsClark I had the pleasure of knowing her, and she was ever kind. Thoughts and prayers to her family. — Sandra Brown (@SandraBrown_NYT) February 1, 2020

Heartbroken. 💔

A generous mentor, hero, colleague, and friend. She taught me so much. I’ll always be grateful. #RIP #MaryHigginsClark pic.twitter.com/rkh5HZg1jA — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) February 1, 2020

Mary loved being a writer — and she loved her readers. She was kind to all. She was wonderful company and hilarious and warm and giving. She was supernaturally charismatic. She lit up every room she entered. And WHERE ARE THE CHILDREN was a game-changer. #MaryHigginsClark — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) February 1, 2020

I read so much Mary Higgins Clark in high school and I still remember how excited I was that the victim in Loves Music, Loves to Dance was named Erin because no one in books was ever named Erin 💔 https://t.co/tsVxiXWPJZ — erin morgenstern (@erinmorgenstern) February 1, 2020

Farewell to a legend in the mystery world. RIP, Mary Higgins Clark. https://t.co/SbQkMYmVs0 — Meg Gardiner (@MegGardiner1) February 1, 2020

Mary Higgins Clark was a class act. I'll always treasure the publishing advice she gave me. Ride out the rough patches and don't get greedy. My heart goes out to her lovely family. https://t.co/tE5nxM50Zj — Christopher Rice (@chrisricewriter) February 1, 2020

Goodnight to one of the greatest and nicest. Mary Higgins Clark has died. I spent so many days with her and Carol raising money for literacy. Truly a legend — and one of the kindest. #RIPMaryHigginsClark https://t.co/Wyjv5nveRN — Brad Meltzer (@bradmeltzer) February 1, 2020

From @parnellhall's great song "Signing in the Waldenbooks": 'light in the wilderness where everything was dark, but why'd they have to put me next to #MaryHigginsClark? Her line goes out the door & down the hall & back again & I just sit here stoically playing with my pen.' RIP — Rick Riordan (@camphalfblood) February 1, 2020

You and your entire family are in my heart, Mary, always. Thank you for showing me how it’s done. Rest in peace, dear friend. You deserve it. #MaryHigginsClark — Alafair Burke (@alafairburke) February 1, 2020

Very sad to hear of the passing of the great Mary Higgins Clark. She was a wonderful and warm person, and she paved the way for women in suspense fiction. What a loss. Condolences to her wonderful family. https://t.co/F4kY9YSKXQ — Lisa Scottoline (@LisaScottoline) February 1, 2020