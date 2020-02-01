Authors and Mystery Fans Mourn “Queen of Suspense” Mary Higgins Clark

Novelist Mary Higgins Clark has died at the age of 92, according to a statement from her publisher Simon & Schuster. Clark, a one-time stewardess and mother of five who published her first book when she was in her late 40s, broke into mystery and suspense writing in a big way with her 1975 novel Where Are the Children?, which became a bestseller and was adapted into a 1986 feature film. She went on to write more than 50 books, all of which became bestsellers, many of which were adapted for the big or small screen, earning her the nickname “Queen of Suspense.” Clark was a hero to a generation of mystery writers and mystery readers alike, and tributes and remembrances are pouring in on social media. Here’s what people are saying: