James McAvoy Is One of the Best Eye Actors

James McAvoy at the premiere of Dark Phoenix in Los Angeles on June 4. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

James McAvoy fully commits to all his roles, whether it’s Kevin Wendell Crumb, the villain with dissociative identity disorder in Split; Robbie Turner, the star-crossed lover in Atonement; or professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films. On a recent episode of Thirst Aid Kit, Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins zero in on the actor’s greatest asset: his eyes. This transcript has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Bim Adewunmi: He’s kind of weirdly soft-eyed. He reminds me of a cow’s eyes, and I don’t mean that in any way disrespectfully. I mean they are big, and they are full of feeling, and he knows how to deploy them. He does a very good laser stare, he does a very good kind of soft-eyed, “just wants to hold you” look. He does intense, he does petrified, really well. Every time I think about him playing scared or full of adrenaline, I am all the way on board, even if the surrounding film is ridiculous, as is the case with Wanted, or Split, or anything else. I’m just kind of like, “You know what? I believe you. You’re going to take me on a ride, James McAvoy, and I’m ready to go with you.” I like how much of that is present in Penelope, but all these other movies—he gives you so much. He’s like a gem, multifaceted, and everywhere you look, there’s a new James McAvoy emerging, and I’m always interested.

Nichole Perkins: I think he is one of the most phenomenal eye actors in recent years because, like you said, he can give you intense across all the emotions. I feel like if you were to have him in the shadows so only his eyes were lit, you would be able to recognize his eyes. You would be able to know that’s James McAvoy, and he is giving me longing, he is giving me hatred, he is giving me whatever he is trying to emote through his eyes because he is so fucking good with his eyes. He doesn’t have to say anything. He’s just got to zoom in, get up close on his face, and it’s all there.

Adewunmi: Yes, that’s 100 percent accurate. I feel like you’ve really zeroed in on the thing there.

To listen to the entire episode, click the player below or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.