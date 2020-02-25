Here’s How Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Reacted to His Guilty Verdict

Harvey Weinstein was convicted of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree in New York on Monday, two of the five counts the disgraced film producer was being prosecuted for. The jury found Weinstein guilty of forcing a sex act on one woman and raping another, but the results were something of a mixed-bag, because Weinstein was acquitted on charges of predatory sexual assault. But holding Weinstein fully accountable for his actions was never on the table: he has dozens of accusers, many of whom will never be able to bring criminal charges because of statutes of limitations; and making him face any penalty at all for his actions is a win. On social media, Weinstein’s accusers breathed a sigh of relief, celebrated his conviction, and looked to the future. Here’s what they had to say:
Weinstein will now face charges in Los Angeles.