Boop to the beat! NBC

If there’s a single key to good parenting, it’s learning about your child’s interests so you can share experiences with them on their own terms. That lesson is at the heart of this Saturday Night Live ad for “Boop-It,” a game that kids and parents can enjoy together:

The original ads for Bop-It might have been even more depressing than the SNL sketch. The tagline was the not-at-all-ominous “It commands, you obey,” and like most pop culture from the 1990s, everything about Bop-It was to the EXTREME:

It says a lot about the ’90s to note that Saturday Night Live’s parody of a Bop-It ad, despite telling the story of an alcoholic with a failed marriage, is about a million times friendlier and more inviting than the genuine article. So there you have it: We have finally found the one thing that’s gotten less horrible in the last twenty years, and it turns out to be television advertisements for children’s toys. Bop it!