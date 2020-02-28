The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in March

Goodfellas, Kung Fu Panda, Silver Linings Playbook, and Blinded by the Light are just a few of the great titles coming to streaming this month. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc, DreamWorks Animation, and The Weinstein Company.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in the U.S. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive March 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Hook. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Must Watch

Goodfellas

The Shawshank Redemption

There Will Be Blood

Good Watch

Beyond the Mat

Donnie Brasco

The Gift

Haywire

Hugo

Silver Linings Playbook (March 16)

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy (March 16)

Killing Them Softly (March 27)

There’s Something in the Water (March 27)

Binge Watch

All American Season 2 (March 17)

Music Watch

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything (March 4)

Family Watch

Corpse Bride

Hook

Kung Fu Panda 2

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Richie Rich

Lu Over the Wall (March 18)

Nostalgia Watch

Freedom Writers

Sleepover

Space Jam

Tootsie

If You’re Bored

Always a Bridesmaid

Cop Out

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

He’s Just Not That Into You

Life as We Know It

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Semi-Pro

The Interview

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman Season 3

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección Grand Finale

Last Ferry (March 11)

Summer Night (March 11)

Aftermath (2017) (March 15)

Search Party (March 16)

The Young Messiah (2016) (March 16)

Black Lightning Season 3 (March 17)

Blood Father (March 26)

Netflix Programming

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 2

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (March 3)

Castlevania Season 3 (March 5)

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (March 5)

Guilty (March 6)

I am Jonas (March 6)

Paradise PD Part 2 (March 6)

The Protector Season 3 (March 6)

Spenser Confidential (March 6)

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (March 6)

Ugly Delicious Season 2 (March 6)

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (March 8)

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (March 10)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (March 10)

The Circle Brazil (March 11)

Dirty Money Season 2 (March 11)

On My Block Season 3 (March 11)

Hospital Playlist (March 12)

100 Humans (March 13)

BEASTARS (March 13)

Bloodride (March 13)

Elite Season 3 (March 13)

Go Karts (March 13)

Kingdom Season 2 (March 13)

Lost Girls (March 13)

The Valhalla Murders (March 13)

Women of the Night (March 13)

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 3 (March 16)

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (March 17)

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (March 17)

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (March 19)

Feel Good (March 19)

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (March 20)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Season 2 (March 20)

Buddi (March 20)

Dino Girl Gauko Season 2 (March 20)

Greenhouse Academy Season 4 (March 20)

The Letter for the King (March 20)

Maska (March 20)

The Platform (March 20)

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (March 20)

Ultras (March 20)

Tiger King (March 20)

Sol Levante (March 23)

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (March 25)

Curtiz (March 25)

The Occupant (Hogar) (March 25)

Signs (March 25)

YooHoo to the Rescue Season 3 (March 25)

7SEEDS Part 2 (March 26)

Unorthodox (March 26)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 2 (March 27)

The Decline (March 27)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (March 27)

Il processo (March 27)

Ozark Season 3 (March 27)

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (March 27)

Uncorked (March 27)

HBO

Fight Club. 20th Century Fox

Pitt Watch

Fight Club

Good Watch

The Adjustment Bureau

Babe

The Bridges of Madison County

Crimson Peak

In a Valley of Violence

My Left Foot

They Came Together



Problematic Watch

Match Point

Music Watch

Yesterday (2019) (March 7)

Blinded by the Light (March 22)

Family Watch

Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze

Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games

Babe: Pig in the City

Happy Feet Two

Pups United

Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists

Wings: Sky Force Heroes



“Family” Watch

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (March 14)

Nostalgia Watch

Along Came Polly

Armageddon

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (Extended Version)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Director’s Cut)

If You’re Bored

Battle for Terra

Bedazzled (2000)

Big Momma’s House 2

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Enemy at the Gates

Gamer

The Getaway

Hall Pass (Extended Version)

Hunter Killer

Johnny English

Johnny English Strikes Again

LOL (2012)

Rapture-Palooza

The Zookeeper’s Wife

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (March 21)

The Kitchen (March 28)

HBO Original Programming

Foodlore Season 1 (March 2)

The Shop: Uninterrupted (March 7)

Women of Troy (March 10)

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News (March 19)

Entre Nos Presents: Nick Guerra: Love Me At My Worst (March 20)

Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections (March 26)

Todxs Nosotrxs Season 1 (March 27)

The Scheme (March 31)

Season Premieres

Axios Season 3 Premiere

Westworld Season 3 Premiere (March 15)

The Plot Against America Series Premiere (March 16)

My Brilliant Friend Season 2 Premiere (March 16)

Estrenos

The Dishwasher (El Lavaplatos)

The Sparring Partner (El Chata) (March 6)

Un 4To De Josue (March 20)

Luther. BBC

Good Watch

The Cooler

The Descent

Ricochet

Standing in the Shadows of Motown

Binge Watch

Patrick Melrose Season 1

Luther Season 5 (March 23)

Family Watch

Kung Fu Panda

Show Dogs (March 8)

Not Worthy Watch

Wayne’s World 2

If You’re Bored

Abduction (2011)

Cantinflas

Chilly Dogs

The Crazies (2010)

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Deck The Halls

The Descent: Part 2

Destiny Turns On The Radio

Eyes Of An Angel

Going The Distance

Good Morning, Killer

Henry’s Crime

Hide (2011)

Hornet’s Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Lady In A Cage

Man On A Ledge

Night Of The Living Dead (2007)

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)

Richard The Lionheart (2014)

Route 9

Silent Tongue

Silent Witness

The Skull

Spinning Into Butter

Tenderness

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (March 13)

Pet Sematary (2019) (March 19)

I See You (March 21)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (March 23)

Santee (March 30)

Amazon Originals

ZeroZeroZero Season 1 (March 6)

The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team Season 1 (March 11)

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse Season 1 (March 13)

Jessy & Nessy Season 1A (March 13)

Blow the Man Down (March 20)

Making the Cut Season 1 (March 27)

Wayne’s World. Paramount Pictures

Good Watch

50/50

Good Will Hunting

Notes on a Scandal

Ricochet

Standing in the Shadows of Motown

Swingers

The Cooler

The Descent

Up in the Air

Kinsey

Monos (2019) (March 9)

Always Shine (March 15)

Reality Watch

Love Island: Australia Season 2 (March 13)

Keeping up with the Kardashians Season 17 (March 14)

Family Watch

Charlotte’s Web

Free Willy

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

OK K.O, Let’s Be Heroes! Season 3

Worthy Watch

Wayne’s World



Whitney Watch

Waiting to Exhale

If You’re Bored

Abduction (2011)

Blue City

Cantinflas

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Deck the Halls

Destiny Turns on the Radio

Eyes of an Angel

Foxfire (1996)

Friends with Kids

Furry Vengeance

Good Morning, Killer

Hide

Hornet’s Nest

Innocent (2011)

The Interview

Lady in a Cage

Leap Year

Major League II

Man on a Ledge

Natural Born Killers

Night of the Living Dead (2007)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)

Richard the Lionheart

Righteous Kill

Silent Tongue

Silent Witness

Tenderness

The Descent: Part 2

The Skull

Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 (March 3)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (March 4)

Knives and Skin (March 6)

Fire Force Season 1 (March 11)

Four Lovers (March 15)

Hello I Must Be Going (March 15)

Attack on Titan Season 3B (March 17)

Pet Sematary (March 19)

Real Housewives of Potomac Season 4 (March 20)

After School Dice Club Season 1 (DUBBED) (March 23)

Kemonomichi Season 1 (DUBBED) (March 23)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (March 23)

Brown Girl Begins (March 26)

Baghdad Central Season 1 (March 27)

Fairy Gone Season 1 (March 27)

Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth Season 1 (DUBBED) (March 28)

Archer Season 10 (March 29)

Santee (March 30)

Hoshiai no Sora (Stars Align) Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (March 31)

Pawparazzi (March 31)

Hulu Original Programming

Hillary Docuseries Premiere (March 6)

Into The Dark: Crawlers Episode Premiere (March 6)

Little Fires Everywhere Three Episode Series Premiere (March 18)

Big Time Adolescence (March 20)

Season Premieres

Breeders Series Premiere (March 3)

Devs Series Premiere (March 5)

Dave Series Premiere (March 5)

Cake Season 2 Premiere (March 6)

Better Things: Season 4 Premiere (March 6)

The Most Dangerous Animal of All Docuseries Premiere (March 7)

Motherland Series Premiere (March 19)

Special Programming

IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 Special (FOX) (March 30)