The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in March

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in the U.S. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive March 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Goodfellas
The Shawshank Redemption
There Will Be Blood
Good Watch
Beyond the Mat
Donnie Brasco
The Gift
Haywire
Hugo
Silver Linings Playbook (March 16)
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy (March 16)
Killing Them Softly (March 27)
There’s Something in the Water (March 27)
Binge Watch
All American Season 2 (March 17)
Music Watch
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything (March 4)
Family Watch
Corpse Bride
Hook
Kung Fu Panda 2
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Richie Rich
Lu Over the Wall (March 18)
Nostalgia Watch
Freedom Writers
Sleepover
Space Jam
Tootsie
If You’re Bored
Always a Bridesmaid
Cop Out
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
He’s Just Not That Into You
Life as We Know It
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Semi-Pro
The Interview
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman Season 3
Valentine’s Day
Velvet Colección Grand Finale
Last Ferry (March 11)
Summer Night (March 11)
Aftermath (2017) (March 15)
Search Party (March 16)
The Young Messiah (2016) (March 16)
Black Lightning Season 3 (March 17)
Blood Father (March 26)
Netflix Programming
Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 2
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (March 3)
Castlevania Season 3 (March 5)
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (March 5)
Guilty (March 6)
I am Jonas (March 6)
Paradise PD Part 2 (March 6)
The Protector Season 3 (March 6)
Spenser Confidential (March 6)
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (March 6)
Ugly Delicious Season 2 (March 6)
Sitara: Let Girls Dream (March 8)
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (March 10)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (March 10)
The Circle Brazil (March 11)
Dirty Money Season 2 (March 11)
On My Block Season 3 (March 11)
Hospital Playlist (March 12)
100 Humans (March 13)
BEASTARS (March 13)
Bloodride (March 13)
Elite Season 3 (March 13)
Go Karts (March 13)
Kingdom Season 2 (March 13)
Lost Girls (March 13)
The Valhalla Murders (March 13)
Women of the Night (March 13)
The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 3 (March 16)
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (March 17)
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (March 17)
Altered Carbon: Resleeved (March 19)
Feel Good (March 19)
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (March 20)
Archibald’s Next Big Thing Season 2 (March 20)
Buddi (March 20)
Dino Girl Gauko Season 2 (March 20)
Greenhouse Academy Season 4 (March 20)
The Letter for the King (March 20)
Maska (March 20)
The Platform (March 20)
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (March 20)
Ultras (March 20)
Tiger King (March 20)
Sol Levante (March 23)
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (March 25)
Curtiz (March 25)
The Occupant (Hogar) (March 25)
Signs (March 25)
YooHoo to the Rescue Season 3 (March 25)
7SEEDS Part 2 (March 26)
Unorthodox (March 26)
Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 2 (March 27)
The Decline (March 27)
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (March 27)
Il processo (March 27)
Ozark Season 3 (March 27)
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (March 27)
Uncorked (March 27)
HBO
Pitt Watch
Fight Club
Good Watch
The Adjustment Bureau
Babe
The Bridges of Madison County
Crimson Peak
In a Valley of Violence
My Left Foot
They Came Together
Problematic Watch
Match Point
Music Watch
Yesterday (2019) (March 7)
Blinded by the Light (March 22)
Family Watch
Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze
Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games
Babe: Pig in the City
Happy Feet Two
Pups United
Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists
Wings: Sky Force Heroes
“Family” Watch
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (March 14)
Nostalgia Watch
Along Came Polly
Armageddon
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (Extended Version)
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Director’s Cut)
If You’re Bored
Battle for Terra
Bedazzled (2000)
Big Momma’s House 2
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Enemy at the Gates
Gamer
The Getaway
Hall Pass (Extended Version)
Hunter Killer
Johnny English
Johnny English Strikes Again
LOL (2012)
Rapture-Palooza
The Zookeeper’s Wife
X-Men: Dark Phoenix (March 21)
The Kitchen (March 28)
HBO Original Programming
Foodlore Season 1 (March 2)
The Shop: Uninterrupted (March 7)
Women of Troy (March 10)
After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News (March 19)
Entre Nos Presents: Nick Guerra: Love Me At My Worst (March 20)
Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections (March 26)
Todxs Nosotrxs Season 1 (March 27)
The Scheme (March 31)
Season Premieres
Axios Season 3 Premiere
Westworld Season 3 Premiere (March 15)
The Plot Against America Series Premiere (March 16)
My Brilliant Friend Season 2 Premiere (March 16)
Estrenos
The Dishwasher (El Lavaplatos)
The Sparring Partner (El Chata) (March 6)
Un 4To De Josue (March 20)
Amazon
Good Watch
The Cooler
The Descent
Ricochet
Standing in the Shadows of Motown
Binge Watch
Patrick Melrose Season 1
Luther Season 5 (March 23)
Family Watch
Kung Fu Panda
Show Dogs (March 8)
Not Worthy Watch
Wayne’s World 2
If You’re Bored
Abduction (2011)
Cantinflas
Chilly Dogs
The Crazies (2010)
Danny Roane: First Time Director
Deck The Halls
The Descent: Part 2
Destiny Turns On The Radio
Eyes Of An Angel
Going The Distance
Good Morning, Killer
Henry’s Crime
Hide (2011)
Hornet’s Nest (2012)
Innocent (2011)
Lady In A Cage
Man On A Ledge
Night Of The Living Dead (2007)
Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)
Richard The Lionheart (2014)
Route 9
Silent Tongue
Silent Witness
The Skull
Spinning Into Butter
Tenderness
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (March 13)
Pet Sematary (2019) (March 19)
I See You (March 21)
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (March 23)
Santee (March 30)
Amazon Originals
ZeroZeroZero Season 1 (March 6)
The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team Season 1 (March 11)
Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse Season 1 (March 13)
Jessy & Nessy Season 1A (March 13)
Blow the Man Down (March 20)
Making the Cut Season 1 (March 27)
Hulu
Good Watch
50/50
Good Will Hunting
Notes on a Scandal
Ricochet
Standing in the Shadows of Motown
Swingers
The Cooler
The Descent
Up in the Air
Kinsey
Monos (2019) (March 9)
Always Shine (March 15)
Reality Watch
Love Island: Australia Season 2 (March 13)
Keeping up with the Kardashians Season 17 (March 14)
Family Watch
Charlotte’s Web
Free Willy
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
OK K.O, Let’s Be Heroes! Season 3
Worthy Watch
Wayne’s World
Whitney Watch
Waiting to Exhale
If You’re Bored
Abduction (2011)
Blue City
Cantinflas
Danny Roane: First Time Director
Deck the Halls
Destiny Turns on the Radio
Eyes of an Angel
Foxfire (1996)
Friends with Kids
Furry Vengeance
Good Morning, Killer
Hide
Hornet’s Nest
Innocent (2011)
The Interview
Lady in a Cage
Leap Year
Major League II
Man on a Ledge
Natural Born Killers
Night of the Living Dead (2007)
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)
Richard the Lionheart
Righteous Kill
Silent Tongue
Silent Witness
Tenderness
The Descent: Part 2
The Skull
Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 (March 3)
The Men Who Stare at Goats (March 4)
Knives and Skin (March 6)
Fire Force Season 1 (March 11)
Four Lovers (March 15)
Hello I Must Be Going (March 15)
Attack on Titan Season 3B (March 17)
Pet Sematary (March 19)
Real Housewives of Potomac Season 4 (March 20)
After School Dice Club Season 1 (DUBBED) (March 23)
Kemonomichi Season 1 (DUBBED) (March 23)
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (March 23)
Brown Girl Begins (March 26)
Baghdad Central Season 1 (March 27)
Fairy Gone Season 1 (March 27)
Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth Season 1 (DUBBED) (March 28)
Archer Season 10 (March 29)
Santee (March 30)
Hoshiai no Sora (Stars Align) Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (March 31)
Pawparazzi (March 31)
Hulu Original Programming
Hillary Docuseries Premiere (March 6)
Into The Dark: Crawlers Episode Premiere (March 6)
Little Fires Everywhere Three Episode Series Premiere (March 18)
Big Time Adolescence (March 20)
Season Premieres
Breeders Series Premiere (March 3)
Devs Series Premiere (March 5)
Dave Series Premiere (March 5)
Cake Season 2 Premiere (March 6)
Better Things: Season 4 Premiere (March 6)
The Most Dangerous Animal of All Docuseries Premiere (March 7)
Motherland Series Premiere (March 19)
Special Programming
IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 Special (FOX) (March 30)