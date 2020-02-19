Black Panther. Disney

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in March.

Must Watch

Black Panther (March 3)

Zodiac (March 19)

The Dark Knight (March 30)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (March 30)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (March 30)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (March 30)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (March 30)



Good Watch

Blue Jasmine (March 7)

Men in Black (March 14)

Batman Begins (March 30)

Hairspray (March 30)

Paranormal Activity (March 30)

Small Soldiers (March 30)

Binge Watch

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Classic: Collection 3 (March 14)

Being Mary Jane: The Series Seasons 1-4 (March 17)

The L Word Season 1-6 (March 19)

Family Watch

Coraline (March 15)

A Wrinkle in Time (March 24)

Nostalgia Watch

Charlie’s Angels (March 30)



Watch and Embrace the Life-Changing Power of Travel/Literature/Your Dead Husband’s Letters

The Jane Austen Book Club (March 7)

Eat Pray Love (March 9)

P.S. I Love You (March 30)



If You’re Bored

The Men Who Stare at Goats (March 3)

F the Prom (March 4)

The Waterboy (March 7)

Men in Black II (March 14)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (March 30)

Death at a Funeral (2010) (March 30)

Drugs, Inc: Season 5 (March 30)

New York Minute (March 30)

Wild Wild West (March 30)