The Giants Didn’t Invite Aubrey Huff to Their World Series Reunion for a Simple Reason

Aubrey Huff of the San Francisco Giants sits next to Tim Lincecum in the dugout during their game against the Milwaukee Brewers at AT&T Park on May 6, 2012, in San Francisco. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

To commemorate the 10-year anniversary of their 2010 World Series victory, the San Francisco Giants will hold a reunion on Aug. 16 for some of the players on that roster. First baseman and outfielder Aubrey Huff, one key member of the championship team, will not be in attendance. The omission was intentional.

The Athletic reported on Monday that the Giants did not invite Huff to the reunion. “Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization,” the team said in a statement. “While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision.”

In the Athletic’s report, Huff said he was “disappointed” by the snub, but tried to play it off like he didn’t care about the Giants’ “politically correct, progressive bullshit.” From the article:

When asked in the phone interview on Monday whether the Giants’ decision to exclude him from future activities might be seen as an expected consequence, considering the range of reactions to what he’s posted, Huff offered no apology for his behavior. “So what? It’s what you said — my opinion. It’s my Twitter account. I’m not going to go and change what I believe in just so I can go get a five-second hat tip. I’m not going to change my opinion so I can go and feel validated,” Huff said.

Even if Huff wouldn’t admit it, he very much wanted validation, ideally from the commander in chief. Late Monday night, he released a statement about how the Giants were keeping him from the celebration because he was a supporter of Donald Trump. Huff employed the beloved tactic of any crybaby, desperate to bring attention to their petty grievance, by tagging the president’s Twitter account in the post:

On Tuesday morning, Huff called in to Bay Area radio station 95.7 for an interview in which he was unwilling to show any self-reflection. The conversation ended when morning host Joe Fortenbaugh called him a “turd” then hung up on the former ballplayer:

“I can completely understand why the Giants would want nothing to do with you…”



“You’re exactly the turd you make yourself out to be on social media.”



Click. @joefortenbaugh hangs up on Aubrey Huff ☎️ pic.twitter.com/yIRcRBFJUg — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 18, 2020

The Giants did not specify which of Huff’s comments was the deal-breaker, but it would make no sense for his exclusion to be over Trump. There are plenty of MAGA meatheads in Major League Baseball, and the former player was a vocal Trump supporter when he attended the ceremony for manager Bruce Bochy’s final game just last September. Huff has devolved into a maroon-pilled version of Curt Schilling, using his divorce to fuel his obsession with a fight to save “toxic masculinity.” Whereas Schilling was a former major leaguer whose downfall stemmed from his inability to stop sharing bigoted memes—a habit that caused him to lose his ESPN analyst job and reduced him to a husk of a man who now picks fights with random people all day over those same memes—Huff’s situation is somehow even more repugnant and pathetic.

This past November, Huff shared a photo of himself holding a gun range sheet and said he was training his sons in case Bernie Sanders became president in 2020. That kind of stuff usually gets a person put on a watch list.

Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020. In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must. By the way most the head shots were theirs. @NRA @WatchChad #2ndAmendment pic.twitter.com/6xUsS7ciX3 — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) November 26, 2019

After the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in January, Huff tweeted that he’d like to kidnap Iranian women, bring them to the United States, and have sex with them. Even though he deleted that one, Huff said Tuesday that he didn’t regret the joke, only the wording of it.

Also last month—and this would have been most relevant to the Giants’ decision—Huff voiced his displeasure with the team’s newly hired assistant Alyssa Nakken, who became MLB’s first female, full-time coach. He suggested that she would be sexually harassed for being in a locker room, perhaps revealing too much about his own instincts:

I got in trouble for wearing a thong in my own clubhouse when female reporters were present. Can’t imagine how it will play out with a full time female coach running around. This has #metoo & #BelieveAllWomen written all over it. Only in ⁦@SFGiants⁩ https://t.co/z9Q0GeklSG — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) January 17, 2020

Couldn’t imagine taking baseball instruction from an ex female softball player. 🙄 Have fun with that @bcraw35 @bbelt9 @BusterPosey — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) January 17, 2020

Huff has been this way for years. In 2017, he belittled anti-Trump protesters, then deleted the tweets and apologized for his behavior. Coincidentally, he had a self-published memoir to be released around then, and nothing about his hateful remarks significantly improved after that. He and the rest of the disingenuous right-wingers outraged on his behalf would love for the Giants’ decision to be about politics, so it could validate that outrage, even though so many claim to hate it when any other issue is politicized. Huff and his defenders refuse to grasp the possibility that they might be getting left out of events because they’re intolerable, and that their politics are only exacerbating that part of their personalities. Would anyone want someone who acts like Aubrey Huff at their party?

In 2018, the Boston Red Sox left Schilling out of their World Series first pitch featuring members of the 2004 title team. He was too toxic of a human being to have around. He wasn’t blackballed from baseball because of his Trump support; earlier that season he was invited to Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies games. Huff is in the same situation and is having trouble getting over it. Even 2010 teammate Pablo Sandoval doesn’t feel bad for him. It’s not about politics, Aubrey; you’re just a jackass. Instead of the problem being everyone else, maybe it’s just you.