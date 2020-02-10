This Is the Order in Which the Academy Awards Will be Given Out

ABC

The order of the 92nd Academy Awards has leaked just ahead of the broadcast, so if you want to plan when to take a bathroom break or mix a fresh cocktail, take note—and keep in mind this doesn’t include the In Memoriam segment, the Best Original Song performances, or the inevitable tribute to the magic of tributes to the magic of movies.

The running order is:

• Supporting Actor

• Animated Feature

• Animated Short

• Original Screenplay

• Adapted Screenplay

• Live Action Short

• Costume Design

• Production Design

• Documentary Feature

• Documentary Short

• Supporting Actress

• Sound Editing

• Sound Mixing

• Editing

• Cinematography

• Visual Effects

• Makeup and Hairstyling

• International Feature

• Original Score

• Original Song

• Director

• Actor

• Actress

• Picture

Happy drinking watching.