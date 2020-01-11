Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Named Golden Globes Co-Hosts as the 2021 Awards Season Kicks Into High Gear

Fey and Poehler at the 2014 Golden Globes. Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images

The 2021 film and television awards season kicked into high gear on Saturday as NBC announced that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be hosting the Golden Globe Awards, Variety reports. The announcement came onstage at the Television Critics Association press tour, and not a moment too soon: The last Golden Globe awards ceremony, hosted by Ricky Gervais, was held six days ago.

Although the date for the ceremony hasn’t been announced yet, because it is such a long way in the future, Fey and Poehler’s return has already cast the 2021 awards derby into total disarray. Publicists for 2021 contenders like Untitled WB Event Film (G.I. Joe sequel Snake Eyes, most likely), Untitled Sony/Marvel Sequel (presumably Venom 2), Untitled Amblin Project (unclear, but it doesn’t seem to be Bios and it’s not West Side Story) and, of course, Doolittle are no doubt recalibrating their campaigns in light of the newly-announced hosts. If it’s any consolation to the people frantically redesigning FYC ads over the weekend, at least the hosts are known quantities: Fey and Poehler hosted the Globes three times between 2012 and 2015. When they announced back in 2015 that they would not be hosting again—a statement we can now confidently report was untrue—Slate put together a montage of some of their best jokes:

On the whole, replacing a single male Golden Globes host with a female comedy duo is thought to be a bad omen for bombastic fare like Untitled WB Event Film, favoring quirkier projects like Untitled Amblin Project. It’s possible that some of these movies will be pushed to 2021 in hopes of a more favorable awards landscape—in fact, it’s possible that some of them may not end up being released at all! But however studios and television networks decide to react to the announcement of the 2020 Golden Globes hosts, they’d better do it quickly: time is running out.