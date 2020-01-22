Monty Python’s Remaining Members Pay Tribute to Terry Jones

From left to right, Terry Gilliam, Michael Palin, John Cleese, Eric Idle, John Oliver, and Terry Jones, backstage at a special screening of Monty Python and the Holy Grail during the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Terry Jones died on Tuesday night at age 77. A founding member of British comedy group Monty Python, Jones was the co-creator of Monty Python’s Flying Circus. He also co-directed the group’s first film, 1975’s Monty Python and the Holy Grail, with fellow member Terry Gilliam, and directed the two following sequels, 1979’s Life of Brian and 1983’s The Meaning of Life.

In addition to his acting, writing, and directing work, Jones was also a medievalist and poet. Within Monty Python, he is survived by John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, and Michael Palin, with fellow founding member Graham Chapman having died in 1989—as Cleese notes in his Twitter tribute to Jones.

Just heard about Terry J



It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away...



Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of 'Life of Brian'. Perfection



Two down, four to go — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 22, 2020

Below, we’ve rounded up tributes from other surviving Monty Python members as well as comedians and writers inspired by Jones.

Farewell dear Terry J. Two down, four to go. Love Terry G, Mike, John & Eric pic.twitter.com/RbVrAAJz2d — Monty Python (@montypython) January 22, 2020

A two-part tribute from the other Terry:

...and very often a complete pain in the ass.

One could never hope for a better friend. Goodbye, Tel.

2/2 — Terry Gilliam (@TerryGilliam) January 22, 2020

For Eric Idle, it was love at first sight:

I loved him the moment I saw him on stage at the Edinburgh Festival in 1963. So many laughs,moments of total hilarity onstage and off we have all shared with him. It’s too sad if you knew him,but if you didn’t you will always smile at the many wonderfully funny moments he gave us — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) January 22, 2020

And from Michael Palin, who is not active or verified on Twitter but who was one of the Python members closest to Jones (they co-created the show Ripping Yarns, and Palin was with Jones during the last four years of his life, when he was living with dementia):

You will be very missed old friend. I feel very fortunate to have shared so much of my life with Terry. pic.twitter.com/4oNANoIeB2 — Michael Palin (@NotMichaelPalin) January 22, 2020

﻿Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker joined many others in linking and referencing a famous skit starring a projectile vomiting Terry Jones:

RIP the actual genius Terry Jones. Far too many brilliant moments to choose from. Here’s one random wafer-thin mint. https://t.co/qMrR9aOV9s — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) January 22, 2020

Other big names in British comedy paid tribute:

Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 22, 2020

‘The Life of Brian’ is comic perfection. It might just be the funniest film ever made. pic.twitter.com/9bE1rkmIFh — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) January 22, 2020

Terry Jones was the only Python who agreed to appear in The Young Ones. It was like affirmation from God himself. This was the man who’d directed what was, and still is, the funniest feature film ever made. We loved him for it, and always will. Sadly, he’s eaten his last mint... — Adrian Edmondson (@AdrianEdmondson) January 22, 2020

May the dear, great Terry Jones find eternal peace in the loving embrace of Jesus Christ. Or more likely of Brian. — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) January 22, 2020

A very fond farewell to Terry Jones: Not only 1/6 of the Pythons, Mr Creosote, Arthur Two Sheds Jackson, Dino Vercotti, Mandy Cohen, Prince Herbert, Cardinal Biggles & the Nude Organist, but also esteemed director of all time comedy classic; 'Life Of Brian'. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/PeBDlvGfsD — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 22, 2020

And they were joined by other famous fans:

36 years ago I met Terry Jones. I was meant to interview him. I asked for tea, so he opened a bottle of Chablis & got me drunk. He was funny, brilliant and honest. He was irrepressible and is seen here repressing the very young me. Rest in Peace, Terry. You were an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/fNBJZwOFcX — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 22, 2020

Terry Jones is such a huge loss. What a brilliant hilarious amazing comedic legend. My heart goes out to all close to him. My heartfelt sympathies, Dear @EricIdle pic.twitter.com/IZwjqXLzsI — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 22, 2020

Terry Jones was a creative genius and a tirelss activist. One of a small few who helped shape my generation of artists. His legacy is vast, including directing three of the greatest comedies of all time: Monty Python & The Holy Grail (w/Gilliam), Life of Brian & Meaning of Life. — Alex Winter (@Winter) January 22, 2020

OMG (Oh my God), so funny. Salute to Terry Jones. https://t.co/1SK3dRwspf — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 22, 2020