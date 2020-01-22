Monty Python’s Remaining Members Pay Tribute to Terry Jones

Terry Jones died on Tuesday night at age 77. A founding member of British comedy group Monty Python, Jones was the co-creator of Monty Python’s Flying Circus. He also co-directed the group’s first film, 1975’s Monty Python and the Holy Grail, with fellow member Terry Gilliam, and directed the two following sequels, 1979’s Life of Brian and 1983’s The Meaning of Life.
In addition to his acting, writing, and directing work, Jones was also a medievalist and poet. Within Monty Python, he is survived by John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, and Michael Palin, with fellow founding member Graham Chapman having died in 1989—as Cleese notes in his Twitter tribute to Jones.
Below, we’ve rounded up tributes from other surviving Monty Python members as well as comedians and writers inspired by Jones.
A two-part tribute from the other Terry:
For Eric Idle, it was love at first sight:
And from Michael Palin, who is not active or verified on Twitter but who was one of the Python members closest to Jones (they co-created the show Ripping Yarns, and Palin was with Jones during the last four years of his life, when he was living with dementia):
Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker joined many others in linking and referencing a famous skit starring a projectile vomiting Terry Jones:
Other big names in British comedy paid tribute:
And they were joined by other famous fans:
