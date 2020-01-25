Star Trek Jokes Ensue After Trump Tweets New Space Force Seal

Photo illustration by Slate. Images via CBS Television Distribution and U.S. Armed Forces.

The newly formed United States Space Force is looking more like Star Trek than Star Wars, if a seal that Donald Trump tweeted out on Friday is any indicator. “After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!” the president wrote alongside an image that many were quick to point out resembles the logo for Star Trek’s fictional Starfleet Command, with its distinctive Delta shield.

After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

This is a very different case from, for instance, Trump’s past use of the Game of Thrones font, which earned him a gentle scolding from HBO. Though it has changed several times over the years, even the earliest iterations of Starfleet’s logo took inspiration from the insignia of another real-life federal agency, NASA, as well as the pins awarded to astronauts who complete their training. And the influence between Star Trek and NASA has long been mutual: A write-in campaign by Star Trek fans helped determine the name of the first space shuttle orbiter, Enterprise, and Gene Roddenberry and the cast attended its rollout in 1976.

As a spokesperson for the U.S. Space Force also pointed out in a statement, “The delta symbol, the central design element in the seal, was first used as early as 1942 by the U.S. Army Air Forces; and was used in early Air Force space organization emblems dating back to 1961,” the official said. “Since then, the delta symbol has been a prominent feature in military space community emblems.”

CBS has not publicly commented on the matter, but Star Trek writers, actors, and fans cracked a few jokes about the resemblance.

I thought it was China that didn’t protect intellectual property rights. pic.twitter.com/AQAZ7YD7b0 — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) January 24, 2020

Thank you Doctor , you speak truth https://t.co/JBPcmcNVLc — Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) January 25, 2020

Remind you of anything? pic.twitter.com/RguTlHvfat — Rick Berman (@berman_rick) January 24, 2020

Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this... https://t.co/msYcJMlqjh — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020

I feel like Melania must have had a hand in copyi--I mean, designing this. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020

There is nothing sacred any more. pic.twitter.com/ubyy4OIZrp — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020

Just a little bit STARFLEET. If you’re gonna steal something, steal something cool. How do you join the Space Force? I’ve been on Star Trek, am I in? https://t.co/blzdAs5bxf — Manu Intiraymi (@ManuIntiraymi) January 24, 2020

Trump also unveils new Space Force commander, a quick-rising officer named John Luke Pikard. pic.twitter.com/kpSgqweAk0 — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) January 24, 2020

Wow, plans for the first Space Force station have leaked already. pic.twitter.com/l77thkFRlK — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 24, 2020

Pictured here, a first look at the standard issue #SpaceForce flip phone. pic.twitter.com/uBCz5VQNsE — Jake Reid (@JakeAReid) January 24, 2020

Perhaps Space Force should have taken inspiration from Star Trek’s uniforms, as well.