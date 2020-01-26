Adam Driver Revisits Kylo Ren’s Disastrous Stint on Undercover Boss

That’s no intern. NBC

On this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, a television program that has been trading on its audience’s fond memories of earlier seasons of Saturday Night Live for decades, host Adam Driver, the star of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker—a film that traded on its audience’s fond memories of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, a film that traded on its audience’s fond memories of Star Wars, a film that traded on its audience’s fond memories of Buck Rogers—traded on his audience’s fond memories of the Saturday Night Live sketch “Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base,” which, way back in January of 2016, traded on its audience’s fond memories of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars, Buck Rogers, Saturday Night Live, and, to a lesser extent, Undercover Boss. Let’s see what all those fond memories are worth!

It turns out that Adam Driver is an extremely funny actor who can wring laughs out of even the billionth iteration of the same idea; his clipped delivery of “I do. I do.” and transparently insincere “Are you okay?” are both highlights. But it is impossible to be sure how much of the laughter comes from Driver’s performance, and how much from the audience’s fond memories of a million other tiny shards of pop culture, above all “Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base.” Remember?

Once again, Saturday Night Live has given America a night of sketch comedy to remember. But if Kylo Ren’s return to Undercover Boss slips your mind over the next few days, weeks, or years, don’t lose hope: Someone will surely remind you.