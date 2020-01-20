Parasite Becomes the First Foreign Language Film to Win Best Cast at the SAG Awards

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and Parasite made history by winning the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award, becoming the first foreign language film to do so. On the television side, the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series went to Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for the second year in a row, while The Crown won the equivalent award for dramas. Here’s Parasite’s Song Kang-ho accepting the award—don’t miss the insert shot of director Bong Joon-ho filming the speech on his phone:
In the individual acting awards, Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger won the awards for performances in leading roles in films for Joker and Judy, respectively, while Brad Pitt’s performance in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood and Laura Dern’s performance in Marriage Story won the awards for supporting roles in films. There’s no award for Most Self-Deprecating Acceptance Speech, but if there were it would probably go to Brad Pitt, who joked that his performance as fading stuntman Cliff Booth was “a big stretch,” since the role required him to portray “a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife.”
Individual television acting awards went to Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdun, Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag, Peter Dinklage for Game of Thrones, and Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show. Aniston, who had previously only won one SAG award as part of the ensemble cast of Friends back in 1996. She didn’t attend the ceremony, which was only the second SAG awards ever:
Aniston made up for lost time at the SAG Awards winner’s podium, shouting out Laverne & Shirley, Happy Days, and Adam Sandler’s performance in Uncut Gems.
And a lifetime achievement award went to living legend Robert De Niro, who handed in one of the year’s great performances in The Irishman. “At least I know I’ve got another year of health insurance,” De Niro joked. He used his speech to thank his fellow actors, but also respond to those who criticize him for having outspoken political opinions:
I can imagine some of you are saying, “All right, all right, let’s not get into the politics and all that.” But we’re in such a dire situation, so deeply concerning to me and to so many others, I have to say something. And I thought I said it pretty well to Variety the other day, so I’m going to quote myself. “There’s right and there’s wrong. And there’s common sense and there’s abuse of power. And as a citizen, I have as much right as anybody—an actor, an athlete, a musician, anybody else—to voice my opinion. And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I’m going to use it whenever I see a blatant abuse of power.” And that’s all I’m going to say about that tonight.
Here’s the complete list of nominees and winners, which are indicated by bold type and asterisks.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
*Joaquin Phoenix, Joker*
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
*Renée Zellweger, Judy*
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
*Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood*
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
*Laura Dern, Marriage Story*
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood
*Parasite*
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
*Avengers: Endgame*
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
*Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon*
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
*Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon*
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
*Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones*
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
*Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show*
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
*Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel*
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
*Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag*
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Big Little Lies
*The Crown*
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
*The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel*
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
*Game of Thrones*
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen