Parasite Becomes the First Foreign Language Film to Win Best Cast at the SAG Awards

Director Bong Joon-ho and the cast of Parasite celebrating. John Sciulli/Getty Images

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and Parasite made history by winning the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award, becoming the first foreign language film to do so. On the television side, the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series went to Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for the second year in a row, while The Crown won the equivalent award for dramas. Here’s Parasite’s Song Kang-ho accepting the award—don’t miss the insert shot of director Bong Joon-ho filming the speech on his phone:

.@ParasiteMovie becomes the first foreign language film to take home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture #sagawards pic.twitter.com/QAVDbNUu0O — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

In the individual acting awards, Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger won the awards for performances in leading roles in films for Joker and Judy, respectively, while Brad Pitt’s performance in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood and Laura Dern’s performance in Marriage Story won the awards for supporting roles in films. There’s no award for Most Self-Deprecating Acceptance Speech, but if there were it would probably go to Brad Pitt, who joked that his performance as fading stuntman Cliff Booth was “a big stretch,” since the role required him to portray “a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife.”

Individual television acting awards went to Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdun, Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag, Peter Dinklage for Game of Thrones, and Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show. Aniston, who had previously only won one SAG award as part of the ensemble cast of Friends back in 1996. She didn’t attend the ceremony, which was only the second SAG awards ever:

Aniston made up for lost time at the SAG Awards winner’s podium, shouting out Laverne & Shirley, Happy Days, and Adam Sandler’s performance in Uncut Gems.

And a lifetime achievement award went to living legend Robert De Niro, who handed in one of the year’s great performances in The Irishman. “At least I know I’ve got another year of health insurance,” De Niro joked. He used his speech to thank his fellow actors, but also respond to those who criticize him for having outspoken political opinions:

I can imagine some of you are saying, “All right, all right, let’s not get into the politics and all that.” But we’re in such a dire situation, so deeply concerning to me and to so many others, I have to say something. And I thought I said it pretty well to Variety the other day, so I’m going to quote myself. “There’s right and there’s wrong. And there’s common sense and there’s abuse of power. And as a citizen, I have as much right as anybody—an actor, an athlete, a musician, anybody else—to voice my opinion. And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I’m going to use it whenever I see a blatant abuse of power.” And that’s all I’m going to say about that tonight.

Congratulations to Robert De Niro on a lifetime of excellence. From iconic characters, to quotable lines, to historic movies, De Niro is a true generational talent and we are looking forward to more greatness to come 🙌 #sagawards pic.twitter.com/z8NmBWxoat — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Here’s the complete list of nominees and winners, which are indicated by bold type and asterisks.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

*Joaquin Phoenix, Joker*

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

*Renée Zellweger, Judy*

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

*Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood*

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

*Laura Dern, Marriage Story*

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood

*Parasite*

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

*Avengers: Endgame*

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

*Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon*

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

*Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon*

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

*Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones*

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

*Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show*

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

*Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel*

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

*Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag*

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies

*The Crown*

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

*The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel*

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

*Game of Thrones*

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen



