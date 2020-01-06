Ricky Gervais speaks onstage during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Handout/Getty Images

Comedian Ricky Gervais hosted the 77th Golden Globes for his fifth time–and possibly the last, as he constantly reminded us—on Sunday.

Not everyone was amused by the jokes in his opening monologue (Tom Hanks, for one, was unimpressed) but regardless of one’s enjoyment of Gervais’ shtick, his monologue was comfortingly on-brand, a mixture of lightweight jabs (James Corden is fat, Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends are young) and body blows (jokes about Apple’s sweatshops and Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide), topped off with the forceful suggestion that celebrities should keep their noses out of politics. It was also hugely popular with conservative media, who hailed him as a preacher of moral truth rather than a peddler of jokes.

Brendan O’Neill at the Spectator wrote that through “our very own Ricky Gervais,” “Hollywood has received the thrashing it so richly deserves,” and described the monologue as a “takedown of Hollywood hypocrisy.” He expressed the hope that the monologue would be a “turning point in woke nonsense.”

The Daily Mail called the monologue a “glorious kick” to “virtue-signaling hypocrites” with Piers Morgan writing: “But these selfless do-gooders left three hours later feeling abused, insulted, broken and shell-shocked thanks to a host who couldn’t give a damn about their hurt feelings.”

Others were similarly triumphant and earnest:

Kyle Smith at the National Review compared the monologue to a “smart bomb” in a video game and singled it as the evening’s only bright spot: “The entire show was, as you’d expect, worthless. Except for Gervais’ hosting.” According to Gateway Pundit, Gervais “came armed with many barbs” and “eviscerated” Hollywood. Breitbart praised Gervais for having “skewered” Hollywood hypocrisy. And Dan Gainor of Fox News wrote of the monologue that “It was the comeuppance that ‘woke’ celebrities deserved, but weren’t able to prepare for enough. Hollywood was notably uncomfortable in response.”

In one of the more overwrought expressions of joy, Ben Shapiro celebrated on Twitter:

The hilarity of Gervais taking a massive dump all over these self-aggrandizing Hollywood know-nothings while they try to ignore him and weepily virtue signal to each other...it's just the BEST THING EVER. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 6, 2020

Candace Owens got in on the action:

Finally, a celebrity with the balls to clue Hollywood in on the painstakingly obvious truth that we DO NOT CARE WHAT THEY THINK. #goldenglobes2020 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 6, 2020

While Paul Joseph Watson praised Gervais’ mass redpilling:

British comedian Ricky Gervais is dropping red pills at the Golden Globes, joking about “Epstein didn’t kill himself” while telling ‘woke’ virtue signaling celebrities to stop talking about politics.#GoldenGlobes https://t.co/bOpfxXP6uT — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 6, 2020

He was joined by Congressman Mark Walker, lightening the mood with a little drone-strike humor:

Did Rick Gervais get approval from Congress before he blew up Hollywood last night? — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) January 6, 2020

Even Donald Trump, Jr. chimed in with a few fire emojis.

OMG🔥🔥🔥 If you watch one thing today watch this. It’s about time someone in Hollywood says is it. RT!!!pic.twitter.com/DhGeMvyWNZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 6, 2020

Gervais repeatedly said it was last time as host, and ratings for the broadcast were down, but if it was really his final appearance on the Golden Globes stage, he ended it with heartfelt words to the audience: “Get drunk. Take your drugs. Fuck off.”

