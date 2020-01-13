Brow Beat

Joker Leads the 2020 Oscar Nominees

Here is the complete list of nominations.

By

In a close-up, Joaquin Phoenix applies clown makeup to his face. Black eye makeup runs from his eyes down his cheeks.
Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix in Joker.
Warner Bros.

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards are in, and it seems Joker may get the last laugh this awards season. The gritty portrait of a comic-book supervillain scored the most nominations of any film with 11, including Best Picture, Best Directing for Todd Phillips, and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Joaquin Phoenix. The movie was closely followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, each with 10 nominations.

As usual, there were plenty of snubs to go around. Issa Rae, who announced the nominees with John Cho on Monday morning, slyly pointed out that all of the directing nominees are once again men, with Little Women director Greta Gerwig notably overlooked despite six other nominations for the film. (“Congratulations to those men,” she said.) Also surprising was the lack of recognition for Jennifer Lopez’s performance in Hustlers or anything for Jordan Peele’s Us. Frozen 2 was also conspicuously absent from the Animated Feature Category, although Disney is still represented with Toy Story 4.

The complete list of nominees is below. The Academy Awards will air on Feb. 9, and you can check out more of Slate’s Oscars coverage here.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
1917
Parasite

Best Directing

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link 
Toy Story 4

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Original Score

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Cinematography

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917 
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

Best Costume Design

Jojo Rabbit 
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 
The Irishman
Joker 
Little Women

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
﻿1917

Best Production Design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Best Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari 
Joker 
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari 
Joker 
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 

Best Visual Effects

1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Documentary Short

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Best Live Action Short

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister

Update, Jan. 13, 2020: This post has been updated to include 1917 among the movies that received 10 nominations.

Little Women Movies The Oscars