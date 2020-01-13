Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix in Joker. Warner Bros.

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards are in, and it seems Joker may get the last laugh this awards season. The gritty portrait of a comic-book supervillain scored the most nominations of any film with 11, including Best Picture, Best Directing for Todd Phillips, and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Joaquin Phoenix. The movie was closely followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, each with 10 nominations.

As usual, there were plenty of snubs to go around. Issa Rae, who announced the nominees with John Cho on Monday morning, slyly pointed out that all of the directing nominees are once again men, with Little Women director Greta Gerwig notably overlooked despite six other nominations for the film. (“Congratulations to those men,” she said.) Also surprising was the lack of recognition for Jennifer Lopez’s performance in Hustlers or anything for Jordan Peele’s Us. Frozen 2 was also conspicuously absent from the Animated Feature Category, although Disney is still represented with Toy Story 4.

The complete list of nominees is below. The Academy Awards will air on Feb. 9, and you can check out more of Slate’s Oscars coverage here.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

1917

Parasite

Best Directing

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best Costume Design

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

Little Women

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

﻿1917

Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Visual Effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Documentary Short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Live Action Short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister