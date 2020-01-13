For the First Time, the Oscar Nominations Were Led by a Streaming Service

Netflix got 24 nominations total including several for The Irishman, Marriage Story, and The Two Popes. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Netflix.

Netflix led the Oscar nominations this year with 24 total Academy Award nominations, including two in Best Picture for The Irishman and Marriage Story. This is a first for Netflix: It came close last year with 15 nominations but mostly on the strength of one film (Roma). This year, Netflix had multiple contenders. Beyond the streaming service’s 10 nominations for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and six for Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, it also earned three nominations for Fernando Meirelles’ The Two Popes, three documentary nominations, and two nominations in the animation category (including for original Klaus).

Coming in second place was one of Netflix’s biggest competitors, Disney, which benefited from its recent acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Without its Fox subsidiaries, Disney would have remained mostly consigned to the animation and Best Original Song categories with eight nominations, but thanks to the Disney-Fox merger, Disney came in second with about 22 nominations total.

Netflix: 24 nominations



• 10 nominations for The Irishman

• 6 nominations for Marriage Story

• 3 nominations for The Two Popes

• 3 nominations for Best Documentary Feature (American Factory and The Edge of Democracy)

• 2 nominations for Best Animated Feature (Klaus and I Lost My Body)

• 1 nomination for Best Documentary Short

Disney (including Fox): At least 22 nominations

• 6 nominations for Jojo Rabbit

• 4 nominations for Ford v Ferrari

• 3 nominations for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

• 3 nominations for Best Original Song (Toy Story 4, Breakthrough, Frozen 2)

• 1 other nomination for Toy Story 4 (Best Animated Feature)

• 1 nomination for Ad Astra

• 1 nomination for Avengers: Endgame

• 1 nomination for The Lion King

• 1 nomination for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

• 1 nomination for Best Animated Short

Sony: 20 nominations

• 10 nominations for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

• 6 nominations for Little Women

• 2 nominations for Pain and Glory

• 1 nomination for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

• 1 nomination for Best Animated Short

Warner Bros.: 12 nominations

• 11 nominations for Joker

• 1 nomination for Richard Jewell

Universal: 11 nominations

• 10 nominations for 1917

• 1 nomination for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Neon: 8 nominations

• 6 nominations for Parasite

• 2 nominations for Honeyland