What, Exactly, Did Nick Jonas Have in His Teeth?

A Grammys investigation.

Nick Jonas singing into a microphone at the Grammy awards, with something in his teeth.
Look carefully at the left side of his mouth. LOOK!
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The hottest Jonas brother, by popular opinion, is Nick, the youngest of the trio. I personally prefer Joe, but I get Nick’s appeal; his arms alone, jeez. So when the Jonases strode onto the Grammy stage tonight, bedecked in coordinated black-and-gold outfits, millions of fans trained their eyes on Nick, ready to take in a vision of studliness.

So imagine their—our!—surprise to see …

Nick Jonas sings into a microphone at the Grammys as Kevin Jonas stands to his right, playing guitar.
Screengrab from CBS by the author

… it kind of looked like there was something in his teeth?

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas perform onstage at the Grammys.
Screengrab from CBS by the author

OK, is everyone seeing this? I think there’s definitely something there.

In a close-up of Nick Jonas singing into a microphone at the Grammys, a bit of food is visible in his teeth.
Screengrab from CBS by the author

Right there! Look at it!

Nick Jonas performs at the Grammys, singing into a microphone and smiling, with a piece of food visibly stuck in his teeth.
Screengrab from CBS by the author

Nick went on TV with something in his teeth you guys!

Nick Jonas sings into the microphone at the Grammys, and a piece of food can be seen stuck in his teeth.
Screengrab from CBS by the author

But what is it?

Nick Jonas sings into a microphone at the Grammys with his eyes closed and a piece of food peeking out from his teeth.
Screengrab from CBS by the author

To me, it looks like an herb. Is it rosemary?

Nick Jonas looks intense as he sings into a microphone at the Grammys, but a piece of food is stuck in his teeth.
Screengrab from CBS by the author

Computer, enhance.

In a zoomed-in shot of Nick Jonas singing at the Grammys, the food is his teeth is even more visible.
Screengrab from CBS by the author

Again.

A very zoomed-in photo of Nick Jonas at the Grammys pictures just his mouth with a bit of food prominently stuck between his teeth.
Screengrab from CBS by the author

But on Twitter, at least one fan was quick to call it spinach. Before long, the performance ended, and Nick tweeted, “And at least you all know I eat my greens,” showing good humor and also seeming to confirm the spinach theory. How did that fan know? Is their TV that much better than mine? Is there something in Jonas Brothers lore about spinach???

Or wait—maybe spinach explains the arms? Damn. Now it all makes sense.

