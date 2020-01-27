What, Exactly, Did Nick Jonas Have in His Teeth?

The hottest Jonas brother, by popular opinion, is Nick, the youngest of the trio. I personally prefer Joe, but I get Nick’s appeal; his arms alone, jeez. So when the Jonases strode onto the Grammy stage tonight, bedecked in coordinated black-and-gold outfits, millions of fans trained their eyes on Nick, ready to take in a vision of studliness.
So imagine their—our!—surprise to see …
… it kind of looked like there was something in his teeth?
OK, is everyone seeing this? I think there’s definitely something there.
Right there! Look at it!
Nick went on TV with something in his teeth you guys!
But what is it?
To me, it looks like an herb. Is it rosemary?
Computer, enhance.
Again.
But on Twitter, at least one fan was quick to call it spinach. Before long, the performance ended, and Nick tweeted, “And at least you all know I eat my greens,” showing good humor and also seeming to confirm the spinach theory. How did that fan know? Is their TV that much better than mine? Is there something in Jonas Brothers lore about spinach???
Or wait—maybe spinach explains the arms? Damn. Now it all makes sense.
Read more in Slate about the Grammys.
Support our independent journalism
Readers like you make our work possible. Help us continue to provide the reporting, commentary and criticism you won’t find anywhere else.Join Slate Plus