What, Exactly, Did Nick Jonas Have in His Teeth?

Look carefully at the left side of his mouth. LOOK! Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The hottest Jonas brother, by popular opinion, is Nick, the youngest of the trio. I personally prefer Joe, but I get Nick’s appeal; his arms alone, jeez. So when the Jonases strode onto the Grammy stage tonight, bedecked in coordinated black-and-gold outfits, millions of fans trained their eyes on Nick, ready to take in a vision of studliness.

So imagine their—our!—surprise to see …

Screengrab from CBS by the author

… it kind of looked like there was something in his teeth?

Screengrab from CBS by the author

OK, is everyone seeing this? I think there’s definitely something there.

Screengrab from CBS by the author

Right there! Look at it!

Screengrab from CBS by the author

Nick went on TV with something in his teeth you guys!

Screengrab from CBS by the author

But what is it?

Screengrab from CBS by the author

To me, it looks like an herb. Is it rosemary?

Screengrab from CBS by the author

Computer, enhance.

Screengrab from CBS by the author

Again.

Screengrab from CBS by the author

But on Twitter, at least one fan was quick to call it spinach. Before long, the performance ended, and Nick tweeted, “And at least you all know I eat my greens,” showing good humor and also seeming to confirm the spinach theory. How did that fan know? Is their TV that much better than mine? Is there something in Jonas Brothers lore about spinach???

Or wait—maybe spinach explains the arms? Damn. Now it all makes sense.

Read more in Slate about the Grammys.