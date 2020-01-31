Silvio Orlando and his prosthetic mole in The New Pope. Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by HBO.

Apologies to Jude Law and John Malkovich, but neither man is the true star of HBO’s The New Pope. Sure, Law brought life to a volatile, fiercely charismatic American pontiff in Paolo Sorrentino’s The Young Pope when it debuted in 2016. And yes, in the series’ new sequel, Malkovich has crafted a distinctive pope all his own, this one prone to lounging around in purple suits and eyeliner, moping about the futility of existence. But both actors are still regularly upstaged by Silvio Orlando as Cardinal Voiello, the scheming secretary of state running the Vatican from behind the scenes. How does Orlando, who is not as well known to American audiences as his more famous costars, manage to steal every scene? He’s a talented actor, but he also has a secret weapon: the mole on his left cheek.

Orlando doesn’t have a mole there in real life, so he wears a prosthetic when playing Voiello. Its presence on the character’s face in The Young Pope seemed at first like a random physical quirk, hardly the most outrageous choice in a series that also featured a kangaroo roaming the grounds of the Vatican. Why was it there? What purpose did it serve? The answer soon became obvious: It helped to distinguish Voiello from a sea of other gray-haired old men wearing near-identical robes. Dark, bulbous, and bumpy, it draws the eye like the buxom Venus of Willendorf in the pope’s office.

Maurizio Silvi, the head of makeup for both The Young Pope and The New Pope, says that Sorrentino requested that Voiello have a mole on his face from their very first meeting. Working with a sculptor, Silvi then created more than 20 prototypes of different sizes, shapes, and colors before he and Sorrentino decided on the final design. There’s not just one single prosthetic mole, but many, each one lasting two or three days of shooting before being replaced by another. They’re made of a soft, lightweight type of silicone “to give the idea and transparency of a real mole” and attached with a strong adhesive. Silvi says that Orlando had no problems adjusting to it. “The mole had become part of himself.”

The mole, largely content to be seen and not heard on The Young Pope, finally gets its moment in the spotlight in the first episode of The New Pope as Voiello decides that it’s time for him to assume the highest position in the Catholic Church for himself. “Just look at him and picture him as pope,” a lackey says in an endorsement Voiello obviously fed to him. “Who is more ordinary than him? A stocky build, forgetful face—except for one detail, which emphasizes its mediocrity.” Orlando made the same point in an interview with Vulture, calling the mole “a way of stressing my lack of attractiveness compared to Jude’s extreme handsomeness.” And yet Voiello stands proud throughout this speech, his mole prominently displayed to the camera and the other cardinals, the sunlight bathing it like a halo.

Then someone comes along to cast a little shade. Orlando takes on a second role in The New Pope, not only reprising his role as Voiello but also playing his doppelgänger and rival for the papacy, Cardinal Hernández, who is identical in every way except one. Critic Sean T. Collins, writing about how the show casts normal-looking people to its advantage, aptly called Orlando’s mug “a face so not-nice they used it twice.” But Voiello’s mole is more than just a way to physically differentiate the two characters. Hernández, confident in his victory, actually makes fun of it during a conclave potty break. “You have something on your cheek,” he says, smiling malevolently. That decides it. This petty man, this mole-mocker, must not be pope, even if Voiello has to give up his own dreams of becoming pope just to thwart him.

Voiello successfully arranges for a third party to be elected instead, and when he and the defeated Hernández meet again, Hernández asks if he’s ever had his mole looked at by a doctor. “This thing I have on my cheek is my ‘supplementary brain,’” Voiello informs him. “It only kicks in when there is some minor problem. Like today.” Even as the politics of this fictional Vatican City grow even more complicated and Lenny Belardo at last wakes from his coma, there’s no obstacle that Voiello and his facial growth can’t overcome. The mole might not be malignant, but its owner is anything but benign.