Parasite Wins Best Picture From National Society of Film Critics

Great news! Neon

The National Society of Film Critics announced its annual awards on Saturday, and director Bong Joon-ho’s class war thriller Parasite won Best Picture, while Best Director went to Greta Gerwig for Little Women. The society, whose members include Slate’s Sam Adams and Dana Stevens, voted using a weighted ballot system for nine categories. Parasite and Little Women were the only two films to win more than one award, while actress Laura Dern and cinematographer Claire Mathon were each honored for their work on more than one film. Here are the complete winners:

• Best Picture: Parasite

• Best Director: Greta Gerwig, Little Women

• Best Actress: Mary Kay Place, Diane

• Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story & Little Women

• Best Actor: Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

• Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood

• Best Cinematography: Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire & Atlantics

• Best Screenplay: Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

• Best Nonfiction Film: Honeyland

• Film Heritage Awards: “Private Lives, Public Spaces,” at the Museum of Modern Art; Rialto Pictures

Last year, five of the National Society of Film Critics award winners went on to take home Academy Awards in the same categories: Olivia Colman’s win for Actress in a Leading Role, Regina King’s win for Actress in a Supporting Role, Alfonso Cuarón’s wins for Cinematography and Directing for Roma, and Roma’s Foreign-Language Film win were all presaged by the National Society of Film Critics awards. On the other hand, the NSFC’s best picture award went to The Rider, which didn’t get an Academy Award nomination, while eventual Best Picture Academy Award winner Green Book was shut out at the NSFC, so anything is possible. Academy Award nominees will be announced on Monday, Jan. 13.