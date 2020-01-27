Lizzo Opened the Grammys With a Flute Solo and a Kobe Bryant Shoutout

The 62nd Grammy Awards kicked off with Lizzo giving a shoutout to the late Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash that also killed eight others, including his daughter Gianna. As mourners gathered outside the Staples Center, the longtime home of the Los Angeles Lakers, Lizzo began the night by shouting, “tonight is for Kobe,” before launching into a medley of her songs featuring “Cuz I Love You,” “Truth Hurts,” and an interlude of ballerinas wearing durags. She also showed off her skills as a flautist.

Lizzo is nominated for all four of the highest Grammy honors—Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist—and already won Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance. “I realize there’s people hurting right now,” she said in her acceptance speech for the latter. ”You guys create beautiful music […] This is the beginning of making music that moves people again, making music that feels fucking good, that liberates people.”