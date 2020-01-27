Lil Nas X Performed Every “Old Town Road” Remix at Once at the Grammys

Prepare to have “Old Town Road” stuck in your head for another 19 weeks after Lil Nas X performed his megahit at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. Given that the song’s many remixes helped sustain its record-breaking reign at No. 1, it was only fitting that nearly every one of the artists featured on them showed up to perform it. (The only major artist not featured was Young Thug, also known as the green horse, whose part was performed instead by Lil Nas X himself in front of some Thugger-themed slime.) Lil Nas X was joined by 13-year-old yodeling prodigy Mason Ramsey, K-pop boy band BTS, DJ Diplo, and, of course, Billy Ray Cyrus.

So honored to win Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. I’d like to dedicate both to Kobe and his beautiful daughter. Sending my thoughts and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time. #RIPKobe @LilNasX #OTR pic.twitter.com/mUgQU2pPPY — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) January 27, 2020

There was one other surprise guest during Lil Nas X’s performance: regular-sized Nas (no relation). Lil Nas X tweeted last year that he meant “no disrespect” by the similarity between his moniker and the name of the famous rapper. Apparently Nas doesn’t mind, since he lent his voice to “Rodeo.”