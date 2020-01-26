Here Are Your 2020 Grammy Award Winners

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The 2020 Grammy Awards are going ahead on Sunday despite behind-the-scenes controversy, including allegations by the Recording Academy’s ousted CEO Deborah Dugan that the nominations are rigged. As usual, most of the Grammy winners will be announced before the ceremony, hosted this year by Alicia Keys. It’s no surprise that memeable megahit “Old Town Road” took Best Music Video right off the bat, but the winners of the highest honors in music—Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist—remain to be seen.

Below, you’ll find a list of the winners in the major categories, which we’ll keep updating as they’re announced.

General Field

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Hard Place,” H.E.R.

“Talk,” Khalid

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the Year

I,I, Bon Iver

Norman F—ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Song of The Year

“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover,” Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F–ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit,” Beyoncé

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Si, Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé

Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas, John Legend

Walls, Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

Dance

Best Dance Recording

“Linked,” Bonobo

** “Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers

“Piece of Your Heart,” Meduza featuring Goodboys

“Underwater,” Rufus Du Sol

“Midnight, Hour,” Skrillex & Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Boys Noize & Skrillex

Best Dance/Electronic Album

LP5, Apparat

** No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume

Solace, Rufus Du Sol

Weather, Tycho

Contemporary Instrumental Music

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation, Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana

Elevate, Lettuce

** Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela

Rock

Best Rock Performance

“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard

“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad,” Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance

“Astorlus - The Great Octopus,” Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi

“Humanicide,” Death Angel

“Bow Down,” I Prevail

“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage

“7empest,” Tool

Best Rock Song

“Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)

“Give Yourself a Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album

Amo, Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

In the End, The Cranberries

Trauma, I Prevail

Feral Roots, Rival Sons

Alternative

Best Alternative Music Album

U.F.O.F., Big Thief

Assume Form, James Blake

I,I, Bon Iver

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Anima, Thom Yorke

R&B

Best R&B Performance

“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar & Brandy

Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye

“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love,” India.Arie

“Jerome,” Lizzo

“Real Games,” Lucky Daye

“Built for Love,” PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller)

“Look at Me Now,” Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown featuring Drake)

“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

“Sayso,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton featuring JoJo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn, Nao

Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

Ventura, Anderson .Paak

Rap

Best Rap Performance

“Middle Child,” J. Cole

“Suge,” DaBaby

“Down Bad,” Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

** “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

“Clout,” Offset featuring Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini,” Lil Nas X

“Ballin,” Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London,” Young Thug featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross featuring Drake)

** “A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage featuring J. Cole)

“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

Igor, Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

Country

Best Country Solo Performance

“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

** “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

“The Daughters,” Little Big Town

“Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song

** “Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Country Album

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

** While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker

New Age

Best New Age Album

Fairy Dreams, David Arkenstone

Homage to Kindness, David Darling

** Wings, Peter Kater

Verve, Sebastian Plano

Deva, Deva Premal

Jazz

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Thirsty Ghost, Sara Gazarek

Love & Liberation, Jazzmeia Horn

Alone Together, Catherine Russell

** 12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding

Screenplay, The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

In the Key of the Universe, Joey DeFrancesco

The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul, Branford Marsalis Quartet

Christian McBride’s New Jawn, Christian McBride

** Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau

Come What May, Joshua Redman Quartet

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Triple Helix, Anat Cohen Tentet

Dance in Nowhere, Miho Hazama

Hiding Out, Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

** The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band

One Day Wonder, Terraza Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

** Antidote, Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Sorte!: Music by John Finbury, Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato and Duduka Da Fonseca

Una Noche Con Ruben Blades, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis and Rubén Blades

Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera, Miguel Zenón

Gospel/Contemporary Christian

Best Gospel Performance/Song

** “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Talkin’ Bout Jesus,” Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters

“See the Light,” Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr

“Speak the Name,” Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant

“This Is a Movie (Live)”, Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Only Jesus,” Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

** “God Only Knows,” for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

“Haven’t Seen It Yet,” Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

“God’s Not Done With You (Single Version),” Tauren Wells

“Rescue Story,” Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

** Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin

Goshen, Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers

Tunnel Vision, Gene Moore

Settle Here, William Murphy

Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album, CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

I Know a Ghost, Crowder

** Burn the Ships, for KING & COUNTRY

Haven’t Seen It Yet, Danny Gokey

The Elements, TobyMac

Holy Roar, Chris Tomlin

Best Roots Gospel Album

Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows, Steven Curtis Chapman

** Testimony, Gloria Gaynor

Deeper Oceans, Joseph Habedank

His Name Is Jesus, Tim Menzies

Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Various Artists), Jerry Salley, producer

Latin

Best Latin Pop Album

Vida, Luis Fonsi

11:11, Maluma

Montaner, Ricardo Montaner

** #ELDISCO, Alejandro Sanz

Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

X 100Pre, Bad Bunny

Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Indestructible, Flor De Toloache

Almadura, iLe

** El Mal Querer, Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Album (Including Tejano)

Caminado, Joss Favela

Percepcion, Intocable

Poco a Poco, La Energia Norteña

20 Aniversario, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

** De Ayer Para Siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album

** Opus, Marc Anthony (tie)

Tiempo Al Tiempo, Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

Candela, Vicente García

Literal, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

** A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymée Nuviola (tie)

American Roots

Best American Roots Performance

“Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles

“Father Mountain,” Calexico And Iron & Wine

“I’m on My Way,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

“Call My Name,” I’m With Her

“Faraway Look,” Yola

Best American Roots Song

“Black Myself,” Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)

“Call My Name,” Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

“Crossing to Jerusalem,” Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)

“Faraway Look,” Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)

“I Don’t Wanna Ride the Rails No More,” Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)

Best Americana Album

Years to Burn, Calexico And Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham

Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’

Tales of America, J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire, Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

** Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland

Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Royal Traveller, Missy Raines

If You Can’t Stand the Heat, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Best Traditional Blues Album

Kingfish, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

Sitting on Top of the Blues, Bobby Rush

Baby, Please Come Home, Jimmie Vaughan

Spectacular Class, Jontavious Willis

Best Contemporary Blues Album

** This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

Venom & Faith, Larkin Poe

Brighter Days, Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Somebody Save Me, Sugaray Rayford

Keep On, Southern Avenue

Best Folk Album

My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird

Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache

** Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin

Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov

Front Porch, Joy Williams

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Kalawai’Anui, Amy Hānaiali’i

When It’s Cold - Cree Round Dance Songs, Northern Cree

** Good Time, Ranky Tanky

﻿Recorded at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Rebirth Brass Band

Hawaiian Lullaby, (Various Artists), Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers

Reggae

Best Reggae Album

** Rapture, Koffee

As I Am, Julian Marley

The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

Mass Manipulation, Steel Pulse

More Work to Be Done, Third World

World

Best World Music Album

Gece, Altin Gün

What Heat, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

African Giant, Burna Boy

Fanm D’Ayiti, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

Celia, Angelique Kidjo

Children’s

Best Children’s Music Album

** Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson

Flying High!, Caspar Babypants

I Love Rainy Days, Daniel Tashian

The Love, Alphabet Rockers

Winterland, The Okee Dokee Brothers

Spoken Word

Best Spoken Word Album

Beastie Boys Book, (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

** Becoming, Michelle Obama

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All, John Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Comedy

Best Comedy Album

Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan

Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres

Right Now, Aziz Ansari

Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle

Musical Theater

Best Musical Theater Album

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

Hadestown

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - In Four Contemporary Suites

Oklahoma!

Music for Visual Media

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Lion King: The Songs

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

A Star Is Born

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Avengers: Endgame

Chernobyl

Game of Thrones: Season 8

The Lion King

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” (Toy Story 4)

“Girl in the Movies,” (Dumplin’)

** “I’ll Never Love Again” (A Star Is Born)

“Sprit” (The Lion King)

“Suspirium” (Suspiria)

Composing / Arranging

Best Instrumental Composition

“Begin Again,” Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)

“Crucible for Crisis,” Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)

“Love, A Beautiful Force,” Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

** “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite,” John Williams, composer (John Williams)

“Walkin’ Funny,” Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or a Cappella

“Blue Skies,” Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)

“Hedwig’s Theme,” John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)

“La Novena,” Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)

“Love, a Beautiful Force,” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

** “Moon River,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

** “All Night Long,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

“Jolene,” Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)

“Marry Me a Little,” Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)

“Over the Rainbow,” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)

“12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine),” Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)

Notes

Best Album Notes

The Complete Cuban Jam Session, Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)

The Gospel According to Malaco, Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Pedal Steel + Four Corners, Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonia Folkways Collection, Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)

* Stax ‘68: A Memphis Story, Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Production, Non-Classical

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas

Ricky Reed

Classical

Best Opera Recording

Benjamin: Lessons in Love & Violence, George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)

Berg: Wozzeck, Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)

Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs De Versailles, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)

Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox, Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)

Wagner: Lohengrin, Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja

Video

Best Music Video

“We’ve Got to Try,” The Chemical Brothers

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

“Cellophane,” FKA Twigs

** “Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Glad He’s Gone,” Tove Lo

Best Music Film

** Homecoming

Remember My Name

Birth of the Cool

Shangri-La

Anima