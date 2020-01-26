Here Are Your 2020 Grammy Award Winners

The 2020 Grammy Awards are going ahead on Sunday despite behind-the-scenes controversy, including allegations by the Recording Academy’s ousted CEO Deborah Dugan that the nominations are rigged. As usual, most of the Grammy winners will be announced before the ceremony, hosted this year by Alicia Keys. It’s no surprise that memeable megahit “Old Town Road” took Best Music Video right off the bat, but the winners of the highest honors in music—Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist—remain to be seen.
Below, you’ll find a list of the winners in the major categories, which we’ll keep updating as they’re announced.
General Field
Record of the Year
“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Hard Place,” H.E.R.
“Talk,” Khalid
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album of the Year
I,I, Bon Iver
Norman F—ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Song of The Year
“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Lover,” Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Norman F–ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Pop
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Spirit,” Beyoncé
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House
“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
“Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Si, Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé
Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Dance
Best Dance Recording
“Linked,” Bonobo
** “Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers
“Piece of Your Heart,” Meduza featuring Goodboys
“Underwater,” Rufus Du Sol
“Midnight, Hour,” Skrillex & Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Boys Noize & Skrillex
Best Dance/Electronic Album
LP5, Apparat
** No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, Rufus Du Sol
Weather, Tycho
Contemporary Instrumental Music
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation, Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana
Elevate, Lettuce
** Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela
Rock
Best Rock Performance
“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard
“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse
“Too Bad,” Rival Sons
Best Metal Performance
“Astorlus - The Great Octopus,” Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi
“Humanicide,” Death Angel
“Bow Down,” I Prevail
“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage
“7empest,” Tool
Best Rock Song
“Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)
“Give Yourself a Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Rock Album
Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In the End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
Alternative
Best Alternative Music Album
U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
I,I, Bon Iver
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke
R&B
Best R&B Performance
“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar & Brandy
Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller
“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye
“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid
“Steady Love,” India.Arie
“Jerome,” Lizzo
“Real Games,” Lucky Daye
“Built for Love,” PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller)
“Look at Me Now,” Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown featuring Drake)
“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
“Sayso,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton featuring JoJo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn, Nao
Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Album
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson .Paak
Rap
Best Rap Performance
“Middle Child,” J. Cole
“Suge,” DaBaby
“Down Bad,” Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
** “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
“Clout,” Offset featuring Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna
“Panini,” Lil Nas X
“Ballin,” Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch
“The London,” Young Thug featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper)
“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross featuring Drake)
** “A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage featuring J. Cole)
“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
Country
Best Country Solo Performance
“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde
** “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
“The Daughters,” Little Big Town
“Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile
Best Country Song
** “Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“Some of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
“Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Best Country Album
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
** While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker
New Age
Best New Age Album
Fairy Dreams, David Arkenstone
Homage to Kindness, David Darling
** Wings, Peter Kater
Verve, Sebastian Plano
Deva, Deva Premal
Jazz
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Thirsty Ghost, Sara Gazarek
Love & Liberation, Jazzmeia Horn
Alone Together, Catherine Russell
** 12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding
Screenplay, The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
In the Key of the Universe, Joey DeFrancesco
The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul, Branford Marsalis Quartet
Christian McBride’s New Jawn, Christian McBride
** Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau
Come What May, Joshua Redman Quartet
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Triple Helix, Anat Cohen Tentet
Dance in Nowhere, Miho Hazama
Hiding Out, Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
** The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band
One Day Wonder, Terraza Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
** Antidote, Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Sorte!: Music by John Finbury, Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato and Duduka Da Fonseca
Una Noche Con Ruben Blades, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis and Rubén Blades
Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera, Miguel Zenón
Gospel/Contemporary Christian
Best Gospel Performance/Song
** “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
“Talkin’ Bout Jesus,” Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters
“See the Light,” Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr
“Speak the Name,” Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant
“This Is a Movie (Live)”, Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Only Jesus,” Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters
** “God Only Knows,” for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
“Haven’t Seen It Yet,” Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters
“God’s Not Done With You (Single Version),” Tauren Wells
“Rescue Story,” Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
** Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin
Goshen, Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers
Tunnel Vision, Gene Moore
Settle Here, William Murphy
Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album, CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
I Know a Ghost, Crowder
** Burn the Ships, for KING & COUNTRY
Haven’t Seen It Yet, Danny Gokey
The Elements, TobyMac
Holy Roar, Chris Tomlin
Best Roots Gospel Album
Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows, Steven Curtis Chapman
** Testimony, Gloria Gaynor
Deeper Oceans, Joseph Habedank
His Name Is Jesus, Tim Menzies
Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Various Artists), Jerry Salley, producer
Latin
Best Latin Pop Album
Vida, Luis Fonsi
11:11, Maluma
Montaner, Ricardo Montaner
** #ELDISCO, Alejandro Sanz
Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
X 100Pre, Bad Bunny
Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible, Flor De Toloache
Almadura, iLe
** El Mal Querer, Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Album (Including Tejano)
Caminado, Joss Favela
Percepcion, Intocable
Poco a Poco, La Energia Norteña
20 Aniversario, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
** De Ayer Para Siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos
Best Tropical Latin Album
** Opus, Marc Anthony (tie)
Tiempo Al Tiempo, Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
Candela, Vicente García
Literal, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
** A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymée Nuviola (tie)
American Roots
Best American Roots Performance
“Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles
“Father Mountain,” Calexico And Iron & Wine
“I’m on My Way,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
“Call My Name,” I’m With Her
“Faraway Look,” Yola
Best American Roots Song
“Black Myself,” Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)
“Call My Name,” Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
“Crossing to Jerusalem,” Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)
“Faraway Look,” Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)
“I Don’t Wanna Ride the Rails No More,” Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)
Best Americana Album
Years to Burn, Calexico And Iron & Wine
Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham
Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’
Tales of America, J.S. Ondara
Walk Through Fire, Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
** Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland
Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Royal Traveller, Missy Raines
If You Can’t Stand the Heat, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
Best Traditional Blues Album
Kingfish, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
Sitting on Top of the Blues, Bobby Rush
Baby, Please Come Home, Jimmie Vaughan
Spectacular Class, Jontavious Willis
Best Contemporary Blues Album
** This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
Venom & Faith, Larkin Poe
Brighter Days, Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Somebody Save Me, Sugaray Rayford
Keep On, Southern Avenue
Best Folk Album
My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird
Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache
** Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin
Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov
Front Porch, Joy Williams
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Kalawai’Anui, Amy Hānaiali’i
When It’s Cold - Cree Round Dance Songs, Northern Cree
** Good Time, Ranky Tanky
Recorded at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Rebirth Brass Band
Hawaiian Lullaby, (Various Artists), Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers
Reggae
Best Reggae Album
** Rapture, Koffee
As I Am, Julian Marley
The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
Mass Manipulation, Steel Pulse
More Work to Be Done, Third World
World
Best World Music Album
Gece, Altin Gün
What Heat, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley
African Giant, Burna Boy
Fanm D’Ayiti, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet
Celia, Angelique Kidjo
Children’s
Best Children’s Music Album
** Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson
Flying High!, Caspar Babypants
I Love Rainy Days, Daniel Tashian
The Love, Alphabet Rockers
Winterland, The Okee Dokee Brothers
Spoken Word
Best Spoken Word Album
Beastie Boys Book, (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
** Becoming, Michelle Obama
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All, John Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Comedy
Best Comedy Album
Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan
Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now, Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle
Musical Theater
Best Musical Theater Album
Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Hadestown
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - In Four Contemporary Suites
Oklahoma!
Music for Visual Media
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Lion King: The Songs
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
A Star Is Born
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Avengers: Endgame
Chernobyl
Game of Thrones: Season 8
The Lion King
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” (Toy Story 4)
“Girl in the Movies,” (Dumplin’)
** “I’ll Never Love Again” (A Star Is Born)
“Sprit” (The Lion King)
“Suspirium” (Suspiria)
Composing / Arranging
Best Instrumental Composition
“Begin Again,” Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)
“Crucible for Crisis,” Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)
“Love, A Beautiful Force,” Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
** “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite,” John Williams, composer (John Williams)
“Walkin’ Funny,” Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or a Cappella
“Blue Skies,” Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)
“Hedwig’s Theme,” John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)
“La Novena,” Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)
“Love, a Beautiful Force,” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
** “Moon River,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
** “All Night Long,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)
“Jolene,” Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)
“Marry Me a Little,” Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)
“Over the Rainbow,” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)
“12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine),” Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)
Notes
Best Album Notes
The Complete Cuban Jam Session, Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)
The Gospel According to Malaco, Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Pedal Steel + Four Corners, Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonia Folkways Collection, Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)
* Stax ‘68: A Memphis Story, Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Production, Non-Classical
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas
Ricky Reed
Classical
Best Opera Recording
Benjamin: Lessons in Love & Violence, George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)
Berg: Wozzeck, Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)
Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs De Versailles, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)
Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox, Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)
Wagner: Lohengrin, Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja
Video
Best Music Video
“We’ve Got to Try,” The Chemical Brothers
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
“Cellophane,” FKA Twigs
** “Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
“Glad He’s Gone,” Tove Lo
Best Music Film
** Homecoming
Remember My Name
Birth of the Cool
Shangri-La
Anima