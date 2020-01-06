Tom Hanks Did Not Seem to Be Enjoying Ricky Gervais’ Golden Globes Monologue

Welp. NBC

The Golden Globes are in full swing in at the Beverly Hilton, and as Hollywood insiders know, that means one thing and one thing only: new video footage of beloved actor Tom Hanks having a terrible time. During Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue, NBC cut away three times to reaction shots of Hanks, and in every shot, Hanks looked unamused, unimpressed, and unhappy to be there. Since the primary purpose of the internet is telling other people, “I am unamused, unimpressed, and unhappy to be here,” we’ve turned those shots of Hanks into animated gifs, and here they are. First, here’s Hanks doing his best impression of the “Unamused Dog” meme, perfect for occasions where you need to tell people that you are unamused, but you do not wish to imply that you are also a dog, but also, you do not mind implying that you are Bosom Buddies star Tom Hanks:

NBC/Giphy

Next, here is a gif that is perfect for communicating the idea, “My jaw has dropped in shock and horror at the thing you just said, and I think it would be best for everyone if I just stared down at the table now, quietly thinking about the many ways you have disappointed me, not just in the present moment, but over a period of many years. Also, I like to think that I hold a similar place in the American collective unconsciousness as Tom Hanks, the beloved star of Forrest Gump and the recipient of the 2020 Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award.”

NBC/Giphy

And finally, here is a gif that is the perfect way to send the message, “At first, I was appalled at what you said, but then I remembered that this event was open bar, and my table is positively swimming in bottles of Moët & Chandon Impérial and Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial, so why don’t you pass one my way so we can both forget this entire unpleasant episode? I don’t care which, as long as it’s from legendary champagne house Moët & Chandon.”

NBC/Giphy

We hope that these animated gifs of actor Tom Hanks appearing unamused during Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue at the 2020 Golden Globes will be useful to you the next time you need to communicate the idea that you are as unamused as Tom Hanks appeared to be during Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue at the 2020 Golden Globes, but can’t spare the time to type the words, “I am currently as unamused as Tom Hanks appeared to be during Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue at the 2020 Golden Globes.”