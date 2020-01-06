Brad Pitt Would Have Saved Leonardo DiCaprio’s Life if They Had Sailed on the Titanic Together

Holy moly! Thank you, thank you so much. Thank you to the eclectic and ever-raucous Hollywood Foreign Press Association. You know, when I was starting out, these names that were just listed, Pacino, Pesci, Hanks, and my de facto mentor from afar, Sir Tony Hopkins—wherever you are, Tony, you know I love ya—were like gods to me. And this is, this is an honor in itself, and all my respect, all my respect, sincerely. I have to start by thanking the man himself, Mr. Quentin Tarantino, the man, the myth, the legend, for this experience, one I’ll never forget. I thank you, my brother. I really appreciate it. I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC. You know, when, before The Revenant, I used to watch, you know, year after year, his co-stars accept awards, and get up and thank him profusely. I know why: He’s an all-star, he’s a gent, and I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you. Still, I would have shared the raft.

Oh, man. There are so many names, so many people I want to thank from this film who all gave their very best. I’m just going to say thank you—I’m going to squeeze it down to our producers, Shannon McIntosh, David Heyman. I want to thank Tom Rothman for his big balls taking on this film, and the Sony machine. I have some people I love who have been my friends for decades: Cynthia Pett, Jean Ann Black, Bryan Lourd, Jon Liebman, who’s not here—and I want to say hi to my folks, ’cause, hey! They’re back in the Ozarks—I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating and it would just be awkward. All right, thank you. Hey—if you see a chance to be kind to someone tomorrow, take it. I think we need it.