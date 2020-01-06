Barack Obama raised quite a few eyebrows when he included Fleabag on his annual list of his favorite movies, books, and more for 2019. Not because the show isn’t good—its second season is certainly scooping up plenty of awards, including two Golden Globes on Sunday—but because the first season features a scene of the main character masturbating to a speech given by … Barack Obama. Creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge acknowledged the honor of being on the former president’s TV shortlist by dropping a sincere “thanks, Obama” in her acceptance speech for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

Though Waller-Bridge began with predictable shoutouts to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the BBC, and Amazon, she then added an unusual acknowledgement. “Personally, I’d like to also thank Obama for putting us on his list,” she said. “As some of you may know, he’s always been on mine.” She urged viewers who might not understand the joke to go watch Fleabag, but you can also just watch the clip below.

As far as we know, it was the only acceptance speech of the night to include a (very subtle) masturbation joke. Things got a bit more serious backstage, where Waller-Bridge told reporters that her ensemble is going to support a good cause: the devastating wildfires in Australia.