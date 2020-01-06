Lulu Wang’s Grandmother Learned That She Has Cancer From The Farewell, Lulu Wang’s Film About Not Telling Her Grandmother That She Has Cancer

Silvia Bizio: Lulu, your film is also very autobiographical—you talk about your grandmother. Tell us about, you know, how difficult it was even to keep the truth about the film that you were making from your grandmother. So tell us about what led you to this film.

Lulu Wang: Yes. First of all, thank you so much for having me here—this is quite a huge honor. Thank you for being here. So I started making this film because I couldn’t not. I was having dreams after this happened to me. I was in China for about a week, and when I came back, every night I would just have memories of the set pieces, the scenes, the individual scenes in the film. And I was really driven by how conflicted I was between, you know, the value system and what I felt was very wrong—lying to my grandma—but also the love that I also felt. So I was driven to make the film by the juxtaposition of love and joy with grief and being angry with my family, but on some level understanding it at the same time, and just having a lot of questions and not having any answers for them. And the people in my life I would talk to, if I talked to my American friends, would have the American answer, and then my family would have the Chinese answer. And so you just felt very torn. And so that’s why I made the film.

And I guess I didn’t think about how meta it was going to be to actually make the film, because—well, first of all, I dreamed of making the film, but in a way, never quite knew for sure if I would ever get to do it. And once we started making the film, I told my family, and they said, “Well, you’ve made films before, and they’ve gone nowhere. So let’s not worry about it, you know? Are they paying you to write the script? Great! Get paid, pay your rent, that’s good enough.” And then we got into Sundance, and they’re like, “Well, it’s a big festival, but it’s an American festival, so it’s never going to leave the country, and your grandma doesn’t go on the internet, she doesn’t read English, so it’s fine.” You know, and so every step of the way, it got bigger and bigger, until we were on the cover of the New York Times, which gets translated into Chinese.

And as you said, even when we were shooting, my grandmother came to set. Because I had initially wanted to not shoot in her hometown in order to continue to keep the secret from her. But when we went scouting, and we went, you know, I took my producers to have dinner at her house, she said, “Why would you shoot in another city? You know, if you’re going to shoot a family story”—she didn’t know it was about her, but she knew it was about our family—“you of course have to honor our hometown. And also, you’re going to be here for several months—I want to see you. That makes the most sense, why would you go elsewhere?” And I didn’t have a good answer.

So we ended up shooting in her neighborhood, and she came to set all the time, and I had to tell everyone, “Please don’t tell my grandmother.” And at the time, the movie was called Nai Nai, because, like, the name of the company was just “Grandma.” And so on all the production vehicles, at the start of production, they make production gifts, and so on the cars it said “Nai Nai,” they were handing out t-shirts that said “Nai Nai,” the first day of set, we were shooting a block from her house, like, she would come downstairs in her wheelchair and come to set. So I had to confiscate all the shirts and try to get all the cars to take off the signs, because, yeah. And so, I mean, even now she is still around and the movie’s coming out in China, and the title–

SB: And she still doesn’t know?

LW: Oh, gosh. This is a complicated question. She actually just found out. And it’s very traumatic that it’s coming out in China. And the title of the movie is Don’t Tell Her in Chinese. And her friend saw a review of it and was so proud of her, one of her longest friends, and sent it to her. And the review said, “The film is based on Lulu Wong’s real life. Her grandmother was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer in 2013. Her family threw a fake wedding for her cousin from Japan and her grandmother didn’t know. Then she made a movie about it…” so it went through the entire history of our family, and my grandma read it. And so she said to little Nai Nai, her sister, who plays herself in the movie, she said, “I just thought that you were really daft, because you went and shot a movie, you went to the premiere in New York, and you come back and you can’t tell me anything about it. You can’t tell me what it’s about. You can’t tell me the title. But look, it says in the newspaper it’s called Don’t Tell Her, and that’s why you didn’t tell me, because I am the “her” of the “don’t tell her.”

But we haven’t talked about it, so I’ll see what happens when I see her.