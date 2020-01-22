Clouds of Sils Maria. IFC Films

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in February. (All titles expire Feb. 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Good Watch

Clouds of Sils Maria

District 9 (Feb. 14)

Milk (Feb. 15)

Gangs of New York (Feb. 19)

Lincoln (Feb. 20)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Feb. 21)

Trainspotting (Feb. 28)

50/50 (Feb. 29)

American Beauty (Feb. 29)

Hustle & Flow (Feb. 29)

Layer Cake (Feb. 29)

The Matrix (Feb. 29)

Primal Fear (Feb. 28)

Rachel Getting Married (Feb. 29)

Stripes (Feb. 29)

Up in the Air (Feb. 29)

Binge Watch

The Mind of a Chef Season 1-5 (Feb. 29)

What Is a Game Show Watch?

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection (Feb. 27)

Jeopardy!: College Championship II (Feb. 27)

Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II (Feb. 27)

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III (Feb. 27)

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III (Feb. 27)



Family Watch

Peter Rabbit (Feb. 15)

Charlotte’s Web (Feb. 19)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks (Feb. 28)

Free Willy (Feb. 29)

Nostalgia Watch

The 2000s Season 1 (Feb. 18)

The Eighties Season 1 (Feb. 19)

The Nineties Season 1 (Feb. 19)

The Seventies Season 1 (Feb. 19)

The Matrix Reloaded (Feb. 29)

The Matrix Revolutions (Feb. 29)

If You’re Bored

Operator (Feb. 15)

Our Idiot Brother (Feb. 26)

Anger Management (Feb. 29)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Feb. 29)

Igor (Feb. 29)

The Taking of Pelham 123 (Feb. 29)