The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in February

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Feb. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Good Watch
Cookie’s Fortune
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
The Other Guys
Purple Rain
The Ballad of Lefty Brown (Feb. 7)
Good Time (Feb. 11)
Q Ball (Feb. 11)
Starship Troopers (Feb. 15)
Girl On the Third Floor (Feb. 22)
Every Time I Die (Feb. 25)
Problematic Watch
The Pianist
Family Watch
A Little Princess
Full Count (Feb. 23)
The Angry Birds Movie 2 (Feb. 27)
Romance Watch
The Notebook
Jerry Maguire (Feb. 29)
Anti-Romance Watch
Anna Karenina (Feb. 12)
Nostalgia Watch
Back to the Future: Part III
Police Academy
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
What Is a Game Show Watch?
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection (Feb. 28)
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection (Feb. 28)
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection (Feb. 28)
If You’re Bored
A Bad Moms Christmas
Center Stage
Dear John
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Faith, Hope & Love (Feb. 4)
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
She Did That (Feb. 4)
#Cats_the_Mewvie (Feb. 5)
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story (Feb. 5)
Who Killed Malcolm X? (Feb. 7)
Polaroid (Feb. 9)
A Haunted House (Feb. 21)
Netflix Programming
Sordo (Feb. 3)
Team Kaylie: Part 3 (Feb. 3)
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (Feb. 4)
Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’ (Feb. 5)
The Pharmacist (Feb. 5)
Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Feb. 6)
Dragons: Rescue Riders Season 2 (Feb. 7)
Horse Girl (Feb. 7)
Locke & Key (Feb. 7)
My Holo Love (Feb. 7)
The Coldest Game (Feb. 8)
Better Call Saul Season 4 (Feb. 9)
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Feb. 9)
Camino A Roma (Feb. 11)
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Feb. 12)
Dragon Quest: Your Story (Feb. 13)
Love is Blind (Feb. 13)
Narcos: Mexico Season 2 (Feb. 13)
Cable Girls Final Season (Feb. 14)
Isi & Ossi (Feb. 14)
A Shaun the Sheep Movie; Farmageddon (Feb. 14)
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Feb. 17)
Chef Show: Volume 3 (Feb. 19)
Spectros (Feb. 20)
Babies (Feb. 21)
Gentefied (Feb. 21)
Glitch Techs (Feb. 21)
Puerta 7 (Feb. 21)
System Crasher (Feb. 21)
I Am Not Okay with This (Feb. 26)
Altered Carbon Season 2 (Feb. 27)
Followers (Feb. 27)
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution (Feb. 27)
All the Bright Places (Feb. 28)
Babylon Berlin Season 3 (Feb. 28)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 (Feb. 28)
La Trinchera Infinita (Feb. 28)
Queen Sono (Feb. 28)
Restaurants on the Edge (Feb. 28)
Unstoppable (Feb. 28)
HBO
Must Watch
Winter’s Bone
Good Watch
Alita: Battle Angel
Casino Royale (2006)
In a World…
The Others
Prisoners
Side Effects
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
Voyage of the Damned
Ma (Feb. 8)
Problematic Watch
Last Tango in Paris
Family Watch
Storks (Feb. 6)
Romance Watch
Defending Your Life
Intolerable Cruelty
Last Chance Harvey
Punch-Drunk Love
If You’re Bored
Cake
Casino Royale (1967)
Due Date
The Honeymooners
Hostel (Extended Version)
Hostel Part II (Extended Version)
The Island
Quantum of Solace
The Skulls
The Skulls II
The Skulls III
Valkyrie
Shaft (2019) (Feb. 15)
Annabelle Comes Home (Feb. 22)
Anna (Feb. 29)
HBO Original Programming
The World Behind the Teenage Psychic (Feb. 3)
The Shop: Uninterrupted (Feb. 7)
Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes (Feb. 11)
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (Feb. 18)
Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One (Feb. 22)
HBO Latino Presents: A Tiny Audience Episodes 2-4 (Feb. 28)
American Black Film Festival’s HBO Short Film Competition Winners
Days After Your Departure (2018)
Emergency (2018)
Hair Wolf (2018)
Moths & Butterflies (2018)
Suitable (2018)
Flight (2019) (Feb. 3)
Cap (2019) (Feb. 4)
Evelyn x Evelyn (2019) (Feb. 5)
The Fisherman (2019) (Feb. 6)
Wednesday (2019) (Feb. 7)
Season Premieres
McMillion$ Docuseries Premiere (Feb. 3)
The Teenage Psychic Season 2 (Feb. 3)
High Maintenance Season 4 Premiere (Feb. 7)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 7 Premiere (Feb. 17)
Beforeigners Season 1 (Feb. 18)
Estrenos
Desecho (Debris)
Inciales SG (Initials S.G.) (Feb. 7)
Muralla (The Goalkeeper) (Feb. 21)
Amazon
Good Watch
Beat the Devil (1953)
Buffalo ‘66
Jallikattu (Feb. 4)
Magic Mike
Precious
The Cabin in The Woods (Feb. 3)
Warrior (Feb. 5)
Honey Boy (Feb. 7)
The Farewell (Feb. 12)
Super 8 (Feb. 18)
Binge Watch
Counterpart Seasons 1 & 2
Escape at Dannemora Season 1
Grantchester Season 4 (Feb. 25)
Romance Watch
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Crashing Through Danger (1936)
Earth Girls Are Easy
Ghost
Touched with Fire
Family Watch
A Little Princess
If You’re Bored
The Big Lift
Captain Kronos - Vampire Hunter
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Dick Tracy (1990)
Emergency Landing (2016)
The Fabulous Dorseys
Father Steps Out
Guess What We Learned In School Today?
High Voltage (2018)
Judgment Day
The Last Stand
Little Tough Guy
Lord of War
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2
North of The Border
People Are Funny
Posledniy Bogatyr
Southie
Taken Heart
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
The Spy Next Door
A Madea Family Funeral (Feb. 2)
Disaster Movie (Feb. 6)
Alive (2019) (Feb. 9)
American Ultra (Feb. 15)
Danger Close (Feb. 15)
47 Meters Down: Uncaged (Feb. 16)
Ice Princess Lily (Feb. 21)
Run the Race (Feb. 25)
Amazon Originals
All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles (Feb. 7)
Clifford Season 1B (Feb. 7)
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special (Feb. 7)
Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special (Feb. 7)
Hunters (Feb. 21)
Hulu
Good Watch
28 Days Later
The Fugitive
Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party
Margarita with a Straw
Menace II Society
Ms. Purple
National Lampoon’s Vacation
The Cabin in the Woods (Feb. 3)
Warrior (2011) (Feb. 5)
Angel of Mine (Feb. 6)
David Crosby: Remember My Name (Feb. 6)
Villains (Feb. 14)
Anchor and Hope (Feb. 15)
Super 8 (Feb. 18)
Romance Watch
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Earth Girls are Easy
Hitch
Ghost
Liz in September
Naz and Maalik
Say Anything
Those People
When Harry Met Sally
Princess Cyd (Feb. 15)
Family Watch
The Spy Next Door
Racetime (Feb. 14)
Nostalgia Watch
Buffalo 66
If You’re Bored
300
Adam
All About E
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Cherry Pop
For Colored Girls
Getting Go: The Doc Project
The Girl King
Hot Guys with Guns
John Q
Judgement Day (1999)
The Last Stand
The Last Warrior
Lord of War
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
Mimic
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
Precious
Robin Hood (1991)
Southie
Touched with Fire
Vegas Vacation
Where We Go From Here
A Madea Family Funeral (Feb. 2)
Disaster Movie (Feb. 6)
Wrinkles the Clown (Feb. 6)
Alive (2019) (Feb. 9)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 (Feb. 12)
Where’d You Go, Bernadette (Feb. 12)
Mister America (Feb. 13)
The Other Guy Complete Season 2 (Feb. 14)
Beverly Hills Ninja (Feb. 14)
From Hell (Feb. 14)
Radioflash (Feb. 14)
28 Hotel Rooms (Feb. 15)
American Ultra (Feb. 15)
Monogamy (Feb. 15)
Getaway (Feb. 19)
The Prince (Feb. 22)
Run the Race (Feb. 25)
After the Wedding (Feb. 28)
Hulu Original Programming
Into The Dark: My Valentine Episode Premiere (Feb. 7)
High Fidelity Complete Season 1 Premiere (Feb. 14)
Utopia Falls Complete Season 1 (Feb. 14)
Season Premieres
The Masked Singer Season 3 Premiere (Feb. 3)
Lego Masters Series Premiere (Feb. 6)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere (Feb. 7)
Indebted Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (Feb. 7)
For Life Series Premiere (Feb. 12)
American Idol Season 3 Premiere (Feb. 17)
Duncanville Series Premiere (Feb. 17)
Good Girls Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (Feb. 17)
The Voice Season 18 Mid-Season Premiere (Feb. 25)
Special Programming
The Oscars (Feb. 10)