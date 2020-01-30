The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in February

Bridget Jones’s Baby, Hitch, The Farewell, and Punch-Drunk Love are just a few of the titles coming to streaming in February. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Universal Pictures, Columbia Pictures, A24, and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Feb. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Good Time. A24

Must Watch

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Good Watch

Cookie’s Fortune

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

The Other Guys

Purple Rain

The Ballad of Lefty Brown (Feb. 7)

Good Time (Feb. 11)

Q Ball (Feb. 11)

Starship Troopers (Feb. 15)

Girl On the Third Floor (Feb. 22)

Every Time I Die (Feb. 25)

Problematic Watch

The Pianist

Family Watch

A Little Princess

Full Count (Feb. 23)

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (Feb. 27)

Romance Watch

The Notebook

Jerry Maguire (Feb. 29)

Anti-Romance Watch

Anna Karenina (Feb. 12)

Nostalgia Watch

Back to the Future: Part III

Police Academy

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

What Is a Game Show Watch?

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection (Feb. 28)

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection (Feb. 28)

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection (Feb. 28)

If You’re Bored

A Bad Moms Christmas

Center Stage

Dear John

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Faith, Hope & Love (Feb. 4)

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

She Did That (Feb. 4)

#Cats_the_Mewvie (Feb. 5)

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story (Feb. 5)

Who Killed Malcolm X? (Feb. 7)

Polaroid (Feb. 9)

A Haunted House (Feb. 21)

Netflix Programming

Sordo (Feb. 3)

Team Kaylie: Part 3 (Feb. 3)

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (Feb. 4)

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’ (Feb. 5)

The Pharmacist (Feb. 5)

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Feb. 6)

Dragons: Rescue Riders Season 2 (Feb. 7)

Horse Girl (Feb. 7)

Locke & Key (Feb. 7)

My Holo Love (Feb. 7)

The Coldest Game (Feb. 8)

Better Call Saul Season 4 (Feb. 9)

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Feb. 9)

Camino A Roma (Feb. 11)

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Feb. 12)

Dragon Quest: Your Story (Feb. 13)

Love is Blind (Feb. 13)

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 (Feb. 13)

Cable Girls Final Season (Feb. 14)

Isi & Ossi (Feb. 14)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie; Farmageddon (Feb. 14)

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Feb. 17)

Chef Show: Volume 3 (Feb. 19)

Spectros (Feb. 20)

Babies (Feb. 21)

Gentefied (Feb. 21)

Glitch Techs (Feb. 21)

Puerta 7 (Feb. 21)

System Crasher (Feb. 21)

I Am Not Okay with This (Feb. 26)

Altered Carbon Season 2 (Feb. 27)

Followers (Feb. 27)

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution (Feb. 27)

All the Bright Places (Feb. 28)

Babylon Berlin Season 3 (Feb. 28)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 (Feb. 28)

La Trinchera Infinita (Feb. 28)

Queen Sono (Feb. 28)

Restaurants on the Edge (Feb. 28)

Unstoppable (Feb. 28)

HBO

Alita: Battle Angel. Twentieth Century Fox

Must Watch

Winter’s Bone

Good Watch

Alita: Battle Angel

Casino Royale (2006)

In a World…

The Others

Prisoners

Side Effects

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Voyage of the Damned

Ma (Feb. 8)

Problematic Watch

﻿Last Tango in Paris

Family Watch

Storks (Feb. 6)

Romance Watch

Defending Your Life

Intolerable Cruelty

Last Chance Harvey

Punch-Drunk Love

If You’re Bored

Cake

Casino Royale (1967)

Due Date

The Honeymooners

Hostel (Extended Version)

Hostel Part II (Extended Version)

The Island

Quantum of Solace

The Skulls

The Skulls II

The Skulls III

Valkyrie

Shaft (2019) (Feb. 15)

Annabelle Comes Home (Feb. 22)

Anna (Feb. 29)

HBO Original Programming

The World Behind the Teenage Psychic (Feb. 3)

The Shop: Uninterrupted (Feb. 7)

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes (Feb. 11)

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (Feb. 18)

Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One (Feb. 22)

HBO Latino Presents: A Tiny Audience Episodes 2-4 (Feb. 28)

American Black Film Festival’s HBO Short Film Competition Winners

Days After Your Departure (2018)

Emergency (2018)

Hair Wolf (2018)

Moths & Butterflies (2018)

Suitable (2018)

Flight (2019) (Feb. 3)

Cap (2019) (Feb. 4)

Evelyn x Evelyn (2019) (Feb. 5)

The Fisherman (2019) (Feb. 6)

Wednesday (2019) (Feb. 7)

Season Premieres

McMillion$ Docuseries Premiere (Feb. 3)

The Teenage Psychic Season 2 (Feb. 3)

High Maintenance Season 4 Premiere (Feb. 7)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 7 Premiere (Feb. 17)

Beforeigners Season 1 (Feb. 18)

Estrenos

Desecho (Debris)

Inciales SG (Initials S.G.) (Feb. 7)

Muralla (The Goalkeeper) (Feb. 21)

Honey Boy. Amazon Studios

Good Watch

Beat the Devil (1953)

Buffalo ‘66

Jallikattu (Feb. 4)

Magic Mike

Precious

The Cabin in The Woods (Feb. 3)

Warrior (Feb. 5)

Honey Boy (Feb. 7)

The Farewell (Feb. 12)

Super 8 (Feb. 18)

Binge Watch

Counterpart Seasons 1 & 2

Escape at Dannemora Season 1

Grantchester Season 4 (Feb. 25)

Romance Watch

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Crashing Through Danger (1936)

Earth Girls Are Easy

Ghost

Touched with Fire

Family Watch

A Little Princess

If You’re Bored

The Big Lift

Captain Kronos - Vampire Hunter

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Dick Tracy (1990)

Emergency Landing (2016)

The Fabulous Dorseys

Father Steps Out

Guess What We Learned In School Today?

High Voltage (2018)

Judgment Day

The Last Stand

Little Tough Guy

Lord of War

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2

North of The Border

People Are Funny

Posledniy Bogatyr

Southie

Taken Heart

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

The Spy Next Door

A Madea Family Funeral (Feb. 2)

Disaster Movie (Feb. 6)

Alive (2019) (Feb. 9)

American Ultra (Feb. 15)

Danger Close (Feb. 15)

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (Feb. 16)

Ice Princess Lily (Feb. 21)

Run the Race (Feb. 25)

Amazon Originals

All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles (Feb. 7)

Clifford Season 1B (Feb. 7)

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special (Feb. 7)

Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special (Feb. 7)

Hunters (Feb. 21)

Say Anything. Twentieth Century Fox

Good Watch

28 Days Later

The Fugitive

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party

Margarita with a Straw

Menace II Society

Ms. Purple

National Lampoon’s Vacation

The Cabin in the Woods (Feb. 3)

Warrior (2011) (Feb. 5)

Angel of Mine (Feb. 6)

David Crosby: Remember My Name (Feb. 6)

Villains (Feb. 14)

Anchor and Hope (Feb. 15)

Super 8 (Feb. 18)

Romance Watch

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Earth Girls are Easy

Hitch

Ghost

Liz in September

Naz and Maalik

Say Anything

Those People

When Harry Met Sally

Princess Cyd (Feb. 15)

Family Watch

The Spy Next Door

Racetime (Feb. 14)

Nostalgia Watch

Buffalo 66

If You’re Bored

300

Adam

All About E

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Cherry Pop

For Colored Girls

Getting Go: The Doc Project

The Girl King

Hot Guys with Guns

John Q

Judgement Day (1999)

The Last Stand

The Last Warrior

Lord of War

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

Mimic

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Precious

Robin Hood (1991)

Southie

Touched with Fire

Vegas Vacation

Where We Go From Here

A Madea Family Funeral (Feb. 2)

Disaster Movie (Feb. 6)

Wrinkles the Clown (Feb. 6)

Alive (2019) (Feb. 9)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 (Feb. 12)

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (Feb. 12)

Mister America (Feb. 13)

The Other Guy Complete Season 2 (Feb. 14)

Beverly Hills Ninja (Feb. 14)

From Hell (Feb. 14)

Radioflash (Feb. 14)

28 Hotel Rooms (Feb. 15)

American Ultra (Feb. 15)

Monogamy (Feb. 15)

Getaway (Feb. 19)

The Prince (Feb. 22)

Run the Race (Feb. 25)

After the Wedding (Feb. 28)

Hulu Original Programming

Into The Dark: My Valentine Episode Premiere (Feb. 7)

High Fidelity Complete Season 1 Premiere (Feb. 14)

Utopia Falls Complete Season 1 (Feb. 14)

Season Premieres

The Masked Singer Season 3 Premiere (Feb. 3)

Lego Masters Series Premiere (Feb. 6)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere (Feb. 7)

Indebted Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (Feb. 7)

For Life Series Premiere (Feb. 12)

American Idol Season 3 Premiere (Feb. 17)

Duncanville Series Premiere (Feb. 17)

Good Girls Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (Feb. 17)

The Voice Season 18 Mid-Season Premiere (Feb. 25)

Special Programming

The Oscars (Feb. 10)