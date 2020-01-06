Here Are Your 2020 Golden Globe Winners

The 2020 Golden Globes are upon us, with veteran host Ricky Gervais returning to rile up celebrities for a fifth time. We already know who two of Sunday night’s honorees will be: Tom Hanks (also nominated for his performance in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Ellen DeGeneres will become the second person to receive the Carol Burnett Award for achievement in television.
Netflix has the most film nominations this year, largely thanks to Marriage Story, The Irishman, and The Two Popes, and the streaming service leads the TV pack as well. Some big names are battling it out in the directing category, with Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino facing off against increasing favorite Parasite director Bong Joon-ho. We’ll update the list below with the winners as they’re announced.
Movies
Best Motion Picture, Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
The Farewell (USA)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
* Parasite (South Korea)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Director, Motion Picture
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Spirit,” The Lion King
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Television
Best Television Series, Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
* Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
* Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
* Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Christopher Abbot, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
* Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
* Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry