Here Are Your 2020 Golden Globe Winners

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Sony Pictures

The 2020 Golden Globes are upon us, with veteran host Ricky Gervais returning to rile up celebrities for a fifth time. We already know who two of Sunday night’s honorees will be: Tom Hanks (also nominated for his performance in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Ellen DeGeneres will become the second person to receive the Carol Burnett Award for achievement in television.

Netflix has the most film nominations this year, largely thanks to Marriage Story, The Irishman, and The Two Popes, and the streaming service leads the TV pack as well. Some big names are battling it out in the directing category, with Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino facing off against increasing favorite Parasite director Bong Joon-ho. We’ll update the list below with the winners as they’re announced.

Movies

Best Motion Picture, Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

The Farewell (USA)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

* Parasite (South Korea)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood﻿

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Spirit,” The Lion King

“Stand Up,” Harriet﻿

Television

Best Television Series, Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

* Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag﻿

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

* Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

* Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbot, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

* Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

* Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Read more in Slate about this year’s Golden Globes.