On a recent episode of Thirst Aid Kit, Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins talked to comedian Wyatt Cenac about the role of humor in thirst. In this excerpt of the interview, he discusses the moment he realized he was a funny guy—and whether that ever helped him “get the girl.” This transcript has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Bim Adewunmi: So you mentioned that comedy is something that can be taught. People who are already funny can get better at it. People who aren’t can be … they can learn the mechanics of it. Was there a point in your childhood that you thought, Oh, it turns out I’m the funny guy? Was there a moment where you understood without a shadow of a doubt that you could make people laugh?

Wyatt Cenac: Kind of. I think, for a long time, I always appreciated comedy, and I always wanted to be funny. I would look at cartoons or TV shows, and I would try to tell jokes. I would try to tell jokes to my mother—she would never laugh at me. I had a friend, my friend Brian Vaughan, he was the funniest person I knew as a child. He always had me in stitches. And I remember one summer he had moved to Cleveland, Ohio, so then in the summertime I would spend part of my summer in Cleveland with him and his family.

And there was a day where, I remember, his friend Mary Shaughnessy was laughing at everything I was saying. And it was this moment of “Aha, I figured it out!” And I was so just, “Oh, OK, it’s possible, you can do it!” Prior to that it was just, “Oh, Brian is the funniest person I know.” I would always laugh at everything he said, and I would just watch with a certain amount of envy of “Oh, wow, I wish I could be as funny as him.”

Nichole Perkins: And was that also the moment that you realized, Oh, funny gets the girl. Because it kind of sounds like maybe she had a crush on you as well. Not to say that you weren’t being funny, but—

Adewunmi: Sure, Mary was laughing, but was she laughing? [Laughs.]

Perkins: Yeah! I mean, you know …

Adewunmi: That is so rude, I love it. Please answer the question.

Cenac: No, ’cause I think even after that, I don’t think that I equated sense of humor and attractiveness as if you’re funny, somebody finds you attractive. I think as I got older and went to junior high and to high school, people would find me funny. The girls that I knew in my world at that time would say, “Oh, you’re very funny.” But there was also this, like, “You’re a friend to us.” And so there was, “Oh, you’re just kind of like a funny friend.” And funny never got me over the hump in that way as far as, like, “Oh, OK, you’re funny, and we will look past your nearsightedness and braces, and we’ll kiss you.” So those two things never seemed connected to me in that way. It always seemed like, no, no, the very handsome people were the ones that the girls were attracted to, and then I was just kind of the weirdo who would do stupid shit.

Perkins: Like what?

Cenac: Well, as we’re talking about this, I’m thinking about when I was a kid, my mother put me and my brother in Jack and Jill for a little while.

Adewunmi: I don’t know what Jack and Jill is.

Cenac: OK, so Jack and Jill is this organization for black parents who want to hang out with other black parents. But the whole thing is about black youth getting together! The talented tenth of black youth all hanging out and networking and socializing! I grew up in Dallas, and so there is a Dallas Jack and Jill chapter, which is the very upwardly mobile Jack and Jill families. And then there was North Dallas, which was like the sort-of suburbs outside of the city. And all the Jack and Jill families, you were either from single-parent households or just middle-class but a struggling middle-class. There weren’t many doctors or lawyers in our Jack and Jill chapter. We were the poor Jack and Jill chapter, basically.

And I only say that because every year there’d be a teen conference thing, where all the Jack and Jill chapters of a region would get together, and they’d stay in a hotel. I remember we went to Louisiana or something like that. And so then you’re supposed to do these different events, and one of the things is a fashion show. For ours, we just had to use the clothes we had. And it was summertime, so swimsuits were a part of it. Somehow, I got in there. And I remember there were these two guys who were in our Jack and Jill chapter, these guys Quincy and Dale, who were cousins. They did the swimsuits, and every girl in the crowd is losing their stuff. And Quincy was one of those guys who had a perfect box where it looked like an eraser, like it just had that level. And he was this really dark, chiseled guy. And he steps out there with his swim trunks and walks out, and the girls were just like, “Oh, my God! Ahhh!” And Dale was also this handsome guy who was more peanut butter–complected. He actually left and joined The Mickey Mouse Club.

Adewunmi: Course he did. Classic Dale.

Cenac: Yeah, that’s a Dale move. But he came out, and the girls were like, “Ahhhhh!” And then I came out, and I had on swim trunks. I had on a pair of Reebok Pump sneakers that weren’t even mine, that my friend Cameron handed down to me, because I could never get Reebok Pumps on my own. So I got his that had no tread on them because he had worn them out playing basketball. I had those and some swim trunks and some prescription sunglasses on. And I walk out, and I feel like people just laughed, and I think somebody said “bird chest.” And there was nothing on the back end of that, where some girl came up to me and was like, “You know what? You’re brave and you’re funny and I want to plant kisses on you.” It was “Get out of the way, where’s Quincy? And I need to catch Dale before he goes to Mickey Mouse Club. Out of the way, bird chest.”

Adewunmi: How old were you at this time?

Cenac: I was probably 16.

Adewunmi: Oh, bless. That is so … that’s formative. So it’s in the hippocampus forever.

Cenac: Oh, yeah, no, that one’s stuck there. Yeah.

Adewunmi: Oh, God. Bird chest. You won’t know this, but on the show Nichole has professed a preference for a bird chest. In fact, she calls it a strong bird chest.

Perkins: Yes. Slim men, I don’t have a problem with them. So if I had been in Dallas, at Jack and Jill, which I probably would not have been, because I’m not light enough and that’s my exposure to Jack and Jill when I was a young girl—

Cenac: Oh, wow. It was like a paper bag test situation.

Perkins: Yes. It was very much a bougie, fair-skin black kind of thing.

Adewunmi: I will say that we did not expect to get into a discussion about colorism, and I am delighted that we have arrived here. Personally, love a bit of a colorism debate. OK.

Perkins: Yeah. But if I had been there, I would’ve nudged one of my girlfriends and been like, “No, y’all should pay attention to him.”

Cenac: And I never could get a good box, I never had that. So my hair just is like—

Adewunmi: A texture thing.

Cenac: Yeah. It isn’t that dense in that way. But I couldn’t do the other thing where it’s super loose and curly. It was just this weird in-between thing. So it’s also just like the hair’s a mess, too. It’s just a lot of effort. That was me as a model: just all effort.

Perkins: No ease.

