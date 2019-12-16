Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag. Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Amazon.

The 2019 TV Club features Slate’s Willa Paskin, Vox’s Emily VanDerWerff, Vulture’s Kathryn VanArendonk, and Vanity Fair’s Sonia Saraiya.

My intrepid colleagues,

We’ve come to the end of TV Club. I always find this conversation to be rewarding, but I have found this year to be especially so. Maybe because I came in feeling so grumpy about television, it was nice to be reminded that there’s so much about TV that remains nourishing, challenging, fascinating, even delightful—especially the way you guys think about it. If I had to extract one message from our whole conversation, I think it’s that we hope TV can stay a little weird, even as the implicit pressures to shave the edges off increase. Passionate, specific, shaggy, precise, big projects to little ones, here’s to shows that seem like nothing so much as themselves. And here’s to you. Have wonderful holidays. Already looking forward to convening next year to discuss, first and foremost, The Morning Show, Season 2.

XO,

Willa

Read the previous entry.