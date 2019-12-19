The Trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Has Everything You Need

Little is known about Christopher Nolan’s new action thriller Tenet. What we do know is that it has a release date of July 17, 2020, it was very expensive to make (the most expensive movie of Nolan’s career), and it has the same inscrutably abstract, one-word title as his other original films.
From the equally enigmatic trailer we can nonetheless guess that Tenet will feature many comforting staples of the Nolan repertoire: dramatic horns, time travel, three-piece suits, and Michael Caine. We glimpse a few other new and familiar faces (Kenneth Branagh, Clémence Poésy, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki). While the trailer gives very little away in terms of plot, from isolated yet weighty-sounding exchanges like “Nuclear holocaust? No. Something worse” or “As I understand it, you’re trying to avoid World War III,” we can expect the stakes to be high, in more ways than one.
