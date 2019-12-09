Star Trek Actors From Every Generation Mourn Deep Space Nine’s René Auberjonois, Dead at 79

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Martin McNeil/Getty Images and Paramount Pictures.

It’s been a rough week for Star Trek fans. First, D.C. Fontana, a story editor on The Original Series and the franchise’s trailblazing first female writer, died at age 80. A few days later, the community also lost Robert Walker Jr., who starred in one of the very episodes Fontana had written, “Charlie X.” Then, over the weekend, The Next Generation actress Marina Sirtis revealed that her husband, musician Michael Lamper, had died in his sleep, and, in the most high-profile loss of all, the family of René Auberjonois, who played Odo for seven seasons on Deep Space Nine, announced that he had died from metastatic lung cancer. Auberjonois was 79.

Auberjonois won a Tony Award for starring opposite Katharine Hepburn in Coco and was a frequent collaborator of Robert Altman, including a role in the movie M*A*S*H as Father Mulcahy. He was a regular TV presence, playing stuffy Clayton Endicott III on Benson and by-the-book Paul Lewiston on Boston Legal (alongside another Trek alum, William Shatner). He was also a prolific voice actor, perhaps most memorably as the chef from The Little Mermaid who sings “Les Poissons.”

But to Star Trek fans, Auberjonois was Odo, the no-nonsense head of security on Deep Space Nine, a shapeshifter whose natural state is an amorphous goo but who takes on humanoid features to fit in. As is typical for Star Trek actors, Auberjonois was active in the convention circuit long after the show ended, and he had one of the most entertaining autographs in Hollywood—involving a drawing of a bucket, where his character rested in his liquid state—which he sold to fans to benefit Doctors Without Borders. More recently, Auberjonois had reprised his role as Odo by voicing the character for Star Trek Online. “It’s not quite as strange as one might imagine it, because, you know, Deep Space Nine—and all of the Star Trek franchises—have lived on,” he told io9 last year. “The joke in our community is, ‘when you get the Star Trek universe, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.’ ”

Armin Shimerman, who often sparred with Auberjonois onscreen on Deep Space Nine, wrote on Twitter that “the world seems noticeably emptier now. I loved him.” Nana Visitor, who played Auberjonois’ love interest on the show, recalled what it was like to work with him in a piece for Variety: “Even though his face was completely hidden by a latex mask on Star Trek, you could see his soul. And with the speed of the animated Genie in the Aladdin movies, he could go from fury to complete self deprecation to kitten sweetness to clown.”

This has been an especially difficult year for the Deep Space Nine cast, which suffered another major loss, that of Aron Eisenberg, just months ago. We’ve rounded up their tributes to Auberjonois, as well as those from other generations of Star Trek, below.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

I love and respect Rene more than I can say right now. This beautiful soul. My heart. Oh pic.twitter.com/ohNOq0c0Si — Nana Visitor (@NanaVisitor) December 8, 2019

It is with great heartache and loss I share with you the passing of dear,dear Rene Auberjonois.His last message to me was entitled "Don't forget..." I know that I,Kitty,and all that knew him will never forget.The world seems noticeably emptier now. I loved him. — Armin Shimerman (@ShimermanArmin) December 8, 2019

Probably 25 years or more ago. A happier day. René lived everyday grabbing it with both hands. I hope I never lose the lessons that he taught, the laughs that he gave or the friendship that he shared. pic.twitter.com/ZNIN0JeN7C — Kitty Ann Swink (@KitSwink) December 8, 2019

I cannot express how much you meant to me. I will truly miss you my dear colleague, mentor, father figure, friend. pic.twitter.com/zE9TeyOzf5 — Terry Farrell (@4TerryFarrell) December 9, 2019

@reneauberjonois @DS9Doc the universe has one more shining light today. Thank you for casting me as Captain Kassidy Yates. I will think of you always🙏🏽 R.I.P. — Penny Johnson Jerald (@PennyJJerald) December 9, 2019

Heartbroken. I lost a cherished friend today and the world lost a great artist.

Peace, René. pic.twitter.com/pp7wxHvcnA — jeffrey combs (@jeffreycombs) December 9, 2019

Rene Auberjonois was a wonderful actor and an even better human being. It was an honor to write for him. A class act in every possible way. I'm heartbroken. "And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest." #DS9 https://t.co/oDkfleXIM3 — Robert Hewitt Wolfe (@writergeekrhw) December 8, 2019

AS GREAT A SHAPESHIFTER AS AN ACTOR AS ODO HIMSELF, RENE AUBERJONOIS HAS REJOINED THE GREAT LINK, AND I WILL FOREVER BE GRATEFUL FOR EVERYTHING HE HAS GIVEN US pic.twitter.com/i73d1pYgUB — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) December 9, 2019

Rest in Paradise, @reneauberjonois. You were nothing but kind and loving to myself and everyone you met. You are with the stars now ✨❤️ — Hana Hatae (@HanaHatae) December 9, 2019

I feel truly fortunate to have worked with Rene and truly blessed for the time spent over the years with this lovely man & beautiful soul. My deepest condolences to his family Big hugs today to my #startrekfamily &to all who loved him



R.I.P.@reneauberjonois We will miss you so pic.twitter.com/lbBc7f2AbV — Nicole deBoer (@Nikki_deboer) December 9, 2019

Thank you, Rene. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0b5CiFotQt — The 7th Rule: A Star Trek Podcast (@7thRule) December 9, 2019

Liz and I just had dinner at René and Judith’s home a few weeks ago...a heartbreaking and unspoken goodbye. He was truly a Renaissance man. One of the few I ever met. Always a joy to be with. A dear friend. I will miss him. — Rick Berman (@berman_rick) December 9, 2019

Star Trek: The Original Series

I have just heard about the death of my friend and fellow actor @reneauberjonois. To sum up his life in a tweet is nearly impossible. To Judith, Tessa & Remy I send you my love & strength. I will keep you in my thoughts and remember a wonderful friendship with René. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 8, 2019

Anyone who has been to my office and used the facilities knows this is true. It’s actually 3 of the walls that have his eclectic art. https://t.co/eng1n6Z8YH pic.twitter.com/698U5jfkY6 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 9, 2019

This is a terrible loss. Star Trek fans knew him as Odo from Deep Space Nine. We knew him as René. He was a wonderful, caring, and intelligent man. He shall be missed. When I look out to the stars, I shall think of you, friend. https://t.co/IE2gtivRcg — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 8, 2019

Star Trek: The Next Generation

May ⁦@reneauberjonois⁩ RIP he was one our finest actors and an even better man. I always looked up to him and I will continue to. pic.twitter.com/yPjwCjvnZM — Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) December 9, 2019

Rene was a great artist, a great man, and a great friend. He will be forever missed by all that knew him. Goodnight Sweet Prince. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) December 9, 2019

Star Trek: Voyager

I was a great fan of Rene the actor before I got to meet the man and enjoy conversations with him. He was always a gentleman. There wasn't an ounce of phony in him. He was an artist of great integrity. My deepest sympathy to Judith, his children, and all who loved him. — Robert Beltran (@robertbeltran74) December 9, 2019

Stunned to hear of the passing of @reneauberjonois So very sad at this moment #ripRenéAuberjonois #Odo #StarTrekDS9 He was always a class act and a consummate professional. He and his acting talent will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/kJtT8EjKFl — Garrett Wang (王 以 瞻) (@GarrettRWang) December 9, 2019

No kinder gentleman, deeper talent or wiser colleague : all who had the gift of knowing ⁦@reneauberjonois⁩ will miss him. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/fY6xPETSeH — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) December 9, 2019

Star Trek: Discovery

I am very sad to hear of the passing of René Auberjonois. His work on Deep Space Nine was especially inspiring to me as I approached being in a Star Trek show. And I was delighted to get to spend time with him at STLV, where I learned he was a totally delightful human being. RIP — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) December 9, 2019

Rene Auberjonois 1940~2019.

A beloved member of our Star Trek family, among so many other decorated achievements on stage and screen. But above all, one of the sweetest humans I have ever met.

May he rest in God’s peace.#ReneAuberjonois #RIP pic.twitter.com/mK0aua9beV — Doug Jones (@actordougjones) December 8, 2019