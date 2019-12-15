Kill it with fire! NBC

Baby Yoda—the inescapable, inexplicable, indigestible icon of cuteness—stopped by Saturday Night Live this week and … oh my God, is that Kyle Mooney? That can’t be Kyle Mooney. That is totally Kyle Mooney. This is a war crime.

So far, Kyle-Mooney-as-Baby-Yoda gifs have not taken the internet by storm quite as quickly as Baby-Yoda-As-Baby-Yoda gifs. Although SNL did create a Kyle-Mooney-becoming-Baby-Yoda gif, it doesn’t seem like it’ll be as useful on social media as Baby Yoda sipping tea.

Still, it’s only a matter of time before Kyle-Mooney-as-Baby-Yoda gifs make social media entirely unusable and humanity is finally free. To accelerate the process, I made a few myself. They are alarming:

Aaaaaagh! NBC

Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaagh! NBC

Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaagh! NBC

Someday, this internet’s gonna end. Someday.