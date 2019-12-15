Brow Beat

Kyle Mooney and Saturday Night Live’s Makeup Department Teamed Up to Ruin Baby Yoda Forever

By

Kyle Mooney, wearing alarming makeup that makes him resemble Baby Yoda.
Kill it with fire!
NBC

Baby Yoda—the inescapable, inexplicable, indigestible icon of cuteness—stopped by Saturday Night Live this week and … oh my God, is that Kyle Mooney? That can’t be Kyle Mooney. That is totally Kyle Mooney. This is a war crime.

So far, Kyle-Mooney-as-Baby-Yoda gifs have not taken the internet by storm quite as quickly as Baby-Yoda-As-Baby-Yoda gifs. Although SNL did create a Kyle-Mooney-becoming-Baby-Yoda gif, it doesn’t seem like it’ll be as useful on social media as Baby Yoda sipping tea.

Still, it’s only a matter of time before Kyle-Mooney-as-Baby-Yoda gifs make social media entirely unusable and humanity is finally free. To accelerate the process, I made a few myself. They are alarming:

An animation of Kyle Mooney as Baby Yoda, dancing.
Aaaaaagh!
NBC
An animation of Kyle Mooney as Baby Yoda, grinning in a demented fashion.
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaagh!
NBC
An animated gif of Kyle Mooney as Baby Yoda, dancing. Alarming!
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaagh!
NBC

Someday, this internet’s gonna end. Someday.

SNL TV