Juice Wrld performing in Chicago in October. Jeff Schear/Getty Images

Rapper Juice Wrld, who celebrated his 21st birthday less than a week ago, died early Sunday morning in Chicago, the New York Times reports. The cause of death is not yet available, but TMZ is reporting that the rapper, whose legal name was Jared A. Higgins, suffered a seizure while walking through Chicago’s Midway Airport after flying in from Los Angeles. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Juice Wrld began his music career by releasing tracks on SoundCloud while still in high school. His first EP, 2017’s 9 9 9, earned him major label attention after “Lucid Dreams” became a SoundCloud hit. After Interscope re-released the track as an official single in May of 2018, it rose to the #2 slot on Billboard’s Hot 100. Here’s the video:

Juice Wrld’s major label debut, 2018’s Goodbye & Good Riddance, was certified platinum; his follow-up, Death Race For Love, debuted at number one on the Billboard charts, on the strength of its lead single, “Robbery.”

The rapper’s friends, collaborators, and admirers in the music world are mourning his death on social media.

oh my god wtf :( — nope (@LilNasX) December 8, 2019