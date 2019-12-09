Netflix Dominates the 2020 Golden Globe Nominations, With Help From Marriage Story and The Irishman

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Ray Romano in The Irishman. Netflix

The 2020 Golden Globe nominations have only just been announced, and already the big winner is Netflix. The streaming service received 17 nominations in the film categories—easily the most of any distributor—and another 17 nominations in the TV categories, narrowly beating out HBO. This was largely thanks to Marriage Story, The Irishman, and The Two Popes, which each received multiple acting nominations, as well as the new season of The Crown.

It wasn’t all warm and fuzzy between Netflix and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, however. When They See Us was among the notable snubs, and the HFPA overlooked other critical darlings like Watchmen and Schitt’s Creek as well. And though A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Hustlers, The Farewell, and Little Women received their share of nominations, not one of the women behind them was nominated for Best Director.

Veteran Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais will return to oversee the ceremony on Jan. 5 for the fourth and (he says) final time. Tom Hanks will receive this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Ellen DeGeneres will be the first comedian not named Carol Burnett to take home the Carol Burnett Award. The full list of nominations is below.

Movies

Best Motion Picture, Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

The Farewell (USA)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood﻿

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guđnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Spirit,” The Lion King

“Stand Up,” Harriet﻿

Television

Best Television Series, Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag﻿

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbot, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry