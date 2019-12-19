The Center for Cartoon Studies

Each year the Cartoonist Studio Prize will be awarded to work that exemplifies excellence in cartooning. The creators of two exceptional comics will be awarded $1,000 each (and eternal glory). Previous winners of the prize include Keren Katz, Michael DeForge, Eleanor Davis, Carol Tyler, Richard McGuire, Taiyo Matsumoto, Chris Ware, Christina Tran, Boulet, Winston Rowntree, Emily Carroll, and Noelle Stevenson. Last year’s winners were Keiler Roberts and Lauren Weinstein.

Winners will be selected by Slate’s Dan Kois, the faculty and students of the Center for Cartoon Studies (represented by CCS faculty member Jason Lutes), and this year’s guest judge, Candida Rifkind, comics scholar and professor at the University of Winnipeg.

The two award categories for the Cartoonist Studio Prize are Print Comic of the Year and Web Comic of the Year.

Eligible print comics must be written in (or translated into) English and published between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of 2019. Creators or publishers may submit a print comic for consideration by clicking here.

Eligible web comics must be written in (or translated into) English and published online between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of 2019. Creators or publishers may submit a web comic for consideration by clicking here.

Submissions in both categories must be received by Jan. 31, 2020.

Currently enrolled CCS students and faculty are not eligible for the award. Creators may submit one—and no more than one—work in each of the two categories. The judging panel reserves the right to consider work that was not officially submitted.

Creators or publishers may submit a work for consideration by sending a physical copy of the book, along with a submission form, to:

The Center for Cartoon Studies

Cartoonist Studio Prize

PO Box 125

94 South Main St. (Fed Ex and UPS only)

White River Junction, VT 05001

Finalists for each category will be announced in early March. The two winning comics will be announced in early April.