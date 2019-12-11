Here’s What’s Disappearing From Netflix in January

Friends. Warner Bros.

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in January. (All titles expire Jan. 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Good Watch

Becoming Jane (Jan. 11)

Short Term 12 (Jan. 17)

Grease (Jan. 31)

Panic Room (Jan. 31)

Revolutionary Road (Jan. 31)

Something’s Gotta Give (Jan. 31)

Zombieland (Jan. 31)

Bale Watch

The Fighter (Jan. 12)

﻿American Psycho (Jan. 31)

Binge Watch

Friends Seasons 1–10 (Dec. 31)

Maron Season 1–4 (Jan. 12)

Spartacuses (Spartaci?) Watch

Spartacus: Blood and Sand (Jan. 31)

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena (Jan. 31)

Spartacus: Vengeance (Jan. 31)

Spartacus: War of the Damned (Jan. 31)

Forks Out

Forks Over Knives (Jan. 15)

If You’re Bored

The Rezort (Jan. 15)

Æon Flux (Jan. 31)

Good Luck Chuck (Jan. 31)

La Reina del Sur Season 1 (Jan. 31)