Brow Beat

The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in January

By

Stills from each of the movies in a mosaic art style.
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Uptown Girls, Midsommar, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off are coming to streaming this month.
Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Lionsgate, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, A24, and Paramount Pictures.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Jan. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Bernie Mac, Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, and D.L. Hughley.
The Original Kings of Comedy.
Paramount Pictures

Must Watch
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 

Good Watch
American Beauty 
21 
Catch Me If You Can 
Chasing Amy
City of God 
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Inception  
Julie & Julia 
Kingpin
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! 
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pan’s Labyrinth
The Ring (2002)
Strictly Ballroom 
The Talented Mr. Ripley 
True Grit 
Up in the Air 
What Lies Beneath
The Evil Dead (Jan. 10)
The Master (Jan. 14)
Steve Jobs (Jan. 16)
The Bling Ring (Jan. 18)
The Queen (Jan. 23)
Nighthawks (Jan. 30)

Oompa Loompa Watch
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory 

Binge Watch
Good Girls Season 2

Family Watch
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang 
Dragonheart 
Free Willy 
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie 

Nostalgia Watch
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Hitch 
Kate & Leopold
Patriot Games 

If You’re Bored
A Cinderella Story 
Chloe 
Dinner for Schmucks 
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse
Dragonheart: A New Beginning 
Drugs, Inc. Season 6
Ghost Rider 
Instructions Not Included 
Kiss the Girls 
Monster-in-Law 
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear 
New York Minute
Saint Seiya Seasons 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden 
Shrek Forever After 
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Wild Wild West
Wyatt Earp 
Yes Man 
Betty White: First Lady of Television (Jan. 12)
Big Fat Liar (Jan. 15)
Tiny House Nation Volume 2 (Jan. 17)
Playing with Fire Season 1 (Jan. 22)
Country Strong (Jan. 27)
We Are Your Friends (Jan. 27)
Raising Cain (Jan. 30)
American Assassin (Jan. 31)

Netflix Programming
Dracula 
What the Love! With Karan Johar
Ghost Stories
Messiah 
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
Spinning Out 
The Circle 
Sex, Explained: Limited Series (Jan. 2)
Thieves of the World (Jan. 2)
Anne with an E: The Final Season (Jan. 3)
All the Freckles in the World (Jan. 3)
Go! Go! Cory Carson (Jan. 4)
Cheer (Jan. 8)
AJ and the Queen (Jan. 10)
Giri/Haji (Jan. 10)
Harvey Girls Forever! Season 4  (Jan. 10)
The Investigators Season 2  (Jan. 10)
Medical Police (Jan. 10)
Scissor Seven (Jan. 10)
Until Dawn (Jan. 10)
Zumbo’s Just Desserts Season 2 (Jan. 10)
The Healing Powers of Dude (Jan. 13)
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Jan. 14)
Quien a hierro mata (Jan. 15)
Grace and Frankie Season 6 (Jan. 15)
NiNoKuni (Jan. 16)
Ares (Jan. 17)
Hip-Hop Evolution Season 4 (Jan. 17)
Sex Education Season 2 (Jan. 17)
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace (Jan. 17)
Vivir dos veces (Jan. 17)
Wer kann, der kann! (Jan. 17)
Family Reunion Part 2 (Jan. 20)
Fortune Feistier: Sweet & Salty (Jan. 21)
Word Party Season 4 (Jan. 21)
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Jan. 22)
The Ghost Bride (Jan. 23)
October Faction (Jan. 23)
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac Season 1 Part 2 (Jan. 23)
A Sun (Jan. 24)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 (Jan. 24)
The Ranch: The Final Season (Jan. 24)
Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Jan. 24)
Vir Das: For India (Jan. 26)
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo (Jan. 28)
Frères Ennemis (Jan. 29)
Next in Fashion (Jan. 29)
Night on Earth (Jan. 29)
Omniscient (Jan. 29)
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (Jan. 30)
The Stranger (Jan. 30)
37 Seconds (Jan. 31)
BoJack Horseman Season 6 (Part B) (Jan. 31)
Diablero Season 2 (Jan. 31)
I AM A KILLER Season 2 (Jan. 31)
Luna Nera (Jan. 31)
Ragnarok (Jan. 31)

HBO

Samantha Barks leans on Eddie Redmayne.
Les Misérables.
Universal Pictures

Good Watch
Arthur (1981)
Fast Five (Extended Version)
The Russia House
The Shooting (1967)
Shutter Island
Sweet Dreams
Teeth
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot
The Little Stranger (Jan. 7)
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (Jan. 11)

Family Watch
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mr. Holland’s Opus

Nostalgia Watch
Spanglish

If You Liked Tom Hooper’s Cats
Les Miserables (2012)
Cat People (1982)

If You’re Bored
American Animals
Another Stakeout
Arthur 2: On the Rocks
College (2008)
Filly Brown
Galaxy of Terror (1981)
Head Office
The Hitcher (1986)
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
Odd Jobs
The Odd Couple II
Rock the Kasbah
Scary Movie 3
Seventh Son
Stakeout
Switch
The Thing About My Folks
Breakthrough (Jan. 2)
The Aftermath (Jan. 4)
Tolkien (Jan. 5)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Jan. 18)
The Curse of La Llorona (Jan. 25)

Season Premieres
Mamon, Series Premiere (Jan. 6)
The Outsider, Series Premiere (Jan. 12)
The New Pope, Series Premiere (Jan. 13)
Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 18 Premiere (Jan. 18)
Avenue 5, Series Premiere (Jan. 19)
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 10 Premiere (Jan. 19)

Estrenos
Casi famoso (AKA Almost Famous)
Vaca
Niña errante (AKA Wandering Girl) (Jan. 3)
Tejano (Jan. 17)

Amazon

Tattooed Lena Headey, black-haired Florence Pugh, and bearded Nick Frost embrace. In the background, the ropes of a boxing ring.
Fighting With My Family.
Robert Viglasky/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

Good Watch
Amores Perros
Arbitrage
The Bellboy
The Goonies
The Patsy
Pi
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Swimming with Sharks
The Tenant
Midsommar (Jan. 3)
The Skeleton Twins (Jan. 17)
Miss Sloane (Jan. 19)
Fighting with My Family (Jan. 30)

Nostalgia Watch
Cinderfella
Cube

Trek Watch
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: The Motion Picture

If You’re Bored
Captivity
The Conspirator
Crisscross
Cube 2: Hypercube
Cube Zero
Dangerous Curves
Danny Collins
Dracula 3000
Drop Dead Sexy
Edge Of Darkness
The Final Cut
Golden Gate
Gone
The Good Guy
Kansas
Knowing
Last Rites
Mystery Team
P2
The Pom Pom Girls
The Possession
Shy People
Unforgettable
10 Minutes Gone (Jan. 5)
Conan the Barbarian (2011) (Jan. 6)
American Dreamer (Jan. 8)
Midnight Sun (Jan. 8)
Meet Wally Sparks (Jan. 9)
The Wedding Year (Jan. 10)
The Prodigy (Jan. 23)

Amazon Originals
Bug Diaries Season 1B (Jan. 3)
Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning (Jan. 3)
James May: Our Man In Japan Season 1 (Jan. 3)
Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper (Jan. 3)
Just Add Magic: Mystery City Season 1 (Jan. 17)
Russell Peters: Deported (Jan. 17)
Rob Delaney: Jackie (Jan. 17)
Troop Zero (Jan. 17)
The Forgotten Army (Jan. 24)
All Or Nothing: CBF Season 1 (Jan. 31)
Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer Season 1 (Jan. 31)

Hulu

A woman wearing a yellow shirt and a bandana in her hair touches a beehive while a young boy looks on.
Honeyland.
Neon

Must Watch
Eyes Wide Shut 
The French Connection 

Good Watch
Arbitrage 
The Bellboy
M*A*S*H 
My Best Friend’s Wedding 
The Patsy 
Pi
Swimming with Sharks 
The Tenant 
Two Family House 
Uptown Girls 
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (Jan. 2)
The Art of Self Defense (Jan. 6)
Little Men (Jan. 12)
The Skeleton Twins (Jan. 17)
Life, Animated (Jan. 19)
Honeyland (Jan. 20)
Luce (Jan. 27)
Fighting with My Family (Jan. 30)

Binge Watch
Brockmire Season 3
Damages
Rescue Me Complete Series
Justified Complete Series (Jan. 19)
Chopped Seasons 32-35 (Jan. 22)

Family Watch
How to Eat Fried Worms 

Nostalgia Watch
Cinderfella 
Cube 

Trek Watch
Star Trek: The Motion Picture 
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan 
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock 
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier 
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country 
Star Trek: Insurrection 

If You Want to Visit the Uncanny Valley
The Polar Express 

If You’re Bored
American Buffalo
Bachelor Party 
Blood Diamond 
Bring It! Season 4
Captivity 
The Conspirator 
The Cookout 
Crazy About Tiffany’s 
Crisscross 
Cube 2: Hypercube 
Cube Zero 
The Curse of Oak Island Seasons 2, 3 & 6
Dangerous Curves 
Dennis the Menace (1993)
Dennis the Menace Strikes Back 
Divided States Season 1
Dracula 3000 
Drop Dead Sexy 
Fierce People 
The Final Cut 
Girls! Girls! Girls! 
Glam Masters Season 1
Golden Gate 
The Good Guy 
Gone 
Grace Unplugged 
Gridiron Gang 
Hoarders Season 10
Hunting JonBenet’s Killer: The Untold Story Season 1
Kansas 
Knowing 
Last Rites 
The Last Boy Scout 
Little Richard (2000)
Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid Season 1
Married at First Sight Season 8
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie 
Music from Another Room 
Mystery Team 
P2 
Pacific Heights 
The Pom Pom Girls 
The Possession 
Project Runway All Stars Season 7
Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story Season 1
Shy People 
Swamp People Season 10
Unforgettable 
Black Clover Season 1 (Dubbed) (Jan. 5)
Sex Guaranteed (Jan. 5)
Conan the Barbarian (2011) (Jan. 6)
Meet Wally Sparks (Jan. 9)
Homeland Seasons 6 & 7 (Jan. 10)
Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th (Jan. 10)
Lodge 49 Season 2 (Jan. 13)
The Detour Season 4 (Jan. 20)
Bakers vs. Fakers Season 1 (Jan. 22)
Beat Bobby Flay Seasons 6 & 7 (Jan. 22)
Cold Hearted Season 1 (Jan. 22)
Cooks vs. Cons Seasons 1-3 (Jan. 22)
Cutthroat Kitchen Season 11 (Jan. 22)
Dessert Games Season 1 (Jan. 22)
Dr. Pimple Popper Season 2 (Jan. 22)
Flea Market Flip Seasons 10-12 (Jan. 22)
Good Eats: Reloaded Season 1 (Jan. 22)
Guy’s Grocery Games Season 14 (Jan. 22)
House Hunters Seasons 111-117 (Jan. 22)
House Hunters International Seasons 113-115 (Jan. 22)
Murder in the Heartland Season 2 (Jan. 22)
Puppy Bowl Seasons 14 & 15 (Jan. 22)
Spring Baking Championship Seasons 1-4 (Jan. 22)
Unexpected Seasons 1 & 2 (Jan. 22)
Worst Cooks in America Seasons 11-13 (Jan. 22)
The Prodigy (Jan. 23)
Tokyo Ghoul Season 3B (Dubbed) (Funimation) (Jan. 24)
Brian Banks (Jan. 27)

Hulu Original Programming
Endlings Season 1 Premiere (Jan. 17)
Shrill Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 24)

Season Premieres
Last Man Standing Season 8 Premiere (Jan. 3)
America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 7)
The Bachelor Season 24 Premiere (Jan. 7)
Manifest Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 7)
Ellen’s Game of Games Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 8)
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 3 Premiere (Jan. 8)
 Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 8)
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 11)
Good Trouble Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 16)
Everything’s Gonna be Okay Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 17)
Grown-ish Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 17)
9-1-1: Lone Star Series Premiere  (Jan. 20)
Love Island (UK) Season 6 Premiere (Jan. 20)
The Bold Type Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 24)
Outmatched Series Premiere  (Jan. 24)

Special Programming
Fox’s New Year’s Eve Special with Steve Harvey Special
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Jan. 6)
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (Jan. 7)

