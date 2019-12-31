The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in January

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Jan. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Good Watch
American Beauty
21
Catch Me If You Can
Chasing Amy
City of God
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Inception
Julie & Julia
Kingpin
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pan’s Labyrinth
The Ring (2002)
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
The Evil Dead (Jan. 10)
The Master (Jan. 14)
Steve Jobs (Jan. 16)
The Bling Ring (Jan. 18)
The Queen (Jan. 23)
Nighthawks (Jan. 30)
Oompa Loompa Watch
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Binge Watch
Good Girls Season 2
Family Watch
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Dragonheart
Free Willy
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Nostalgia Watch
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Hitch
Kate & Leopold
Patriot Games
If You’re Bored
A Cinderella Story
Chloe
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc. Season 6
Ghost Rider
Instructions Not Included
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
New York Minute
Saint Seiya Seasons 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Wild Wild West
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
Betty White: First Lady of Television (Jan. 12)
Big Fat Liar (Jan. 15)
Tiny House Nation Volume 2 (Jan. 17)
Playing with Fire Season 1 (Jan. 22)
Country Strong (Jan. 27)
We Are Your Friends (Jan. 27)
Raising Cain (Jan. 30)
American Assassin (Jan. 31)
Netflix Programming
Dracula
What the Love! With Karan Johar
Ghost Stories
Messiah
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
Spinning Out
The Circle
Sex, Explained: Limited Series (Jan. 2)
Thieves of the World (Jan. 2)
Anne with an E: The Final Season (Jan. 3)
All the Freckles in the World (Jan. 3)
Go! Go! Cory Carson (Jan. 4)
Cheer (Jan. 8)
AJ and the Queen (Jan. 10)
Giri/Haji (Jan. 10)
Harvey Girls Forever! Season 4 (Jan. 10)
The Investigators Season 2 (Jan. 10)
Medical Police (Jan. 10)
Scissor Seven (Jan. 10)
Until Dawn (Jan. 10)
Zumbo’s Just Desserts Season 2 (Jan. 10)
The Healing Powers of Dude (Jan. 13)
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Jan. 14)
Quien a hierro mata (Jan. 15)
Grace and Frankie Season 6 (Jan. 15)
NiNoKuni (Jan. 16)
Ares (Jan. 17)
Hip-Hop Evolution Season 4 (Jan. 17)
Sex Education Season 2 (Jan. 17)
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace (Jan. 17)
Vivir dos veces (Jan. 17)
Wer kann, der kann! (Jan. 17)
Family Reunion Part 2 (Jan. 20)
Fortune Feistier: Sweet & Salty (Jan. 21)
Word Party Season 4 (Jan. 21)
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Jan. 22)
The Ghost Bride (Jan. 23)
October Faction (Jan. 23)
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac Season 1 Part 2 (Jan. 23)
A Sun (Jan. 24)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 (Jan. 24)
The Ranch: The Final Season (Jan. 24)
Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Jan. 24)
Vir Das: For India (Jan. 26)
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo (Jan. 28)
Frères Ennemis (Jan. 29)
Next in Fashion (Jan. 29)
Night on Earth (Jan. 29)
Omniscient (Jan. 29)
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (Jan. 30)
The Stranger (Jan. 30)
37 Seconds (Jan. 31)
BoJack Horseman Season 6 (Part B) (Jan. 31)
Diablero Season 2 (Jan. 31)
I AM A KILLER Season 2 (Jan. 31)
Luna Nera (Jan. 31)
Ragnarok (Jan. 31)
HBO
Good Watch
Arthur (1981)
Fast Five (Extended Version)
The Russia House
The Shooting (1967)
Shutter Island
Sweet Dreams
Teeth
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot
The Little Stranger (Jan. 7)
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (Jan. 11)
Family Watch
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mr. Holland’s Opus
Nostalgia Watch
Spanglish
If You Liked Tom Hooper’s Cats
Les Miserables (2012)
Cat People (1982)
If You’re Bored
American Animals
Another Stakeout
Arthur 2: On the Rocks
College (2008)
Filly Brown
Galaxy of Terror (1981)
Head Office
The Hitcher (1986)
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
Odd Jobs
The Odd Couple II
Rock the Kasbah
Scary Movie 3
Seventh Son
Stakeout
Switch
The Thing About My Folks
Breakthrough (Jan. 2)
The Aftermath (Jan. 4)
Tolkien (Jan. 5)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Jan. 18)
The Curse of La Llorona (Jan. 25)
Season Premieres
Mamon, Series Premiere (Jan. 6)
The Outsider, Series Premiere (Jan. 12)
The New Pope, Series Premiere (Jan. 13)
Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 18 Premiere (Jan. 18)
Avenue 5, Series Premiere (Jan. 19)
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 10 Premiere (Jan. 19)
Estrenos
Casi famoso (AKA Almost Famous)
Vaca
Niña errante (AKA Wandering Girl) (Jan. 3)
Tejano (Jan. 17)
Amazon
Good Watch
Amores Perros
Arbitrage
The Bellboy
The Goonies
The Patsy
Pi
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Swimming with Sharks
The Tenant
Midsommar (Jan. 3)
The Skeleton Twins (Jan. 17)
Miss Sloane (Jan. 19)
Fighting with My Family (Jan. 30)
Nostalgia Watch
Cinderfella
Cube
Trek Watch
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
If You’re Bored
Captivity
The Conspirator
Crisscross
Cube 2: Hypercube
Cube Zero
Dangerous Curves
Danny Collins
Dracula 3000
Drop Dead Sexy
Edge Of Darkness
The Final Cut
Golden Gate
Gone
The Good Guy
Kansas
Knowing
Last Rites
Mystery Team
P2
The Pom Pom Girls
The Possession
Shy People
Unforgettable
10 Minutes Gone (Jan. 5)
Conan the Barbarian (2011) (Jan. 6)
American Dreamer (Jan. 8)
Midnight Sun (Jan. 8)
Meet Wally Sparks (Jan. 9)
The Wedding Year (Jan. 10)
The Prodigy (Jan. 23)
Amazon Originals
Bug Diaries Season 1B (Jan. 3)
Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning (Jan. 3)
James May: Our Man In Japan Season 1 (Jan. 3)
Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper (Jan. 3)
Just Add Magic: Mystery City Season 1 (Jan. 17)
Russell Peters: Deported (Jan. 17)
Rob Delaney: Jackie (Jan. 17)
Troop Zero (Jan. 17)
The Forgotten Army (Jan. 24)
All Or Nothing: CBF Season 1 (Jan. 31)
Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer Season 1 (Jan. 31)
Hulu
Must Watch
Eyes Wide Shut
The French Connection
Good Watch
Arbitrage
The Bellboy
M*A*S*H
My Best Friend’s Wedding
The Patsy
Pi
Swimming with Sharks
The Tenant
Two Family House
Uptown Girls
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (Jan. 2)
The Art of Self Defense (Jan. 6)
Little Men (Jan. 12)
The Skeleton Twins (Jan. 17)
Life, Animated (Jan. 19)
Honeyland (Jan. 20)
Luce (Jan. 27)
Fighting with My Family (Jan. 30)
Binge Watch
Brockmire Season 3
Damages
Rescue Me Complete Series
Justified Complete Series (Jan. 19)
Chopped Seasons 32-35 (Jan. 22)
Family Watch
How to Eat Fried Worms
Nostalgia Watch
Cinderfella
Cube
Trek Watch
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
If You Want to Visit the Uncanny Valley
The Polar Express
If You’re Bored
American Buffalo
Bachelor Party
Blood Diamond
Bring It! Season 4
Captivity
The Conspirator
The Cookout
Crazy About Tiffany’s
Crisscross
Cube 2: Hypercube
Cube Zero
The Curse of Oak Island Seasons 2, 3 & 6
Dangerous Curves
Dennis the Menace (1993)
Dennis the Menace Strikes Back
Divided States Season 1
Dracula 3000
Drop Dead Sexy
Fierce People
The Final Cut
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Glam Masters Season 1
Golden Gate
The Good Guy
Gone
Grace Unplugged
Gridiron Gang
Hoarders Season 10
Hunting JonBenet’s Killer: The Untold Story Season 1
Kansas
Knowing
Last Rites
The Last Boy Scout
Little Richard (2000)
Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid Season 1
Married at First Sight Season 8
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie
Music from Another Room
Mystery Team
P2
Pacific Heights
The Pom Pom Girls
The Possession
Project Runway All Stars Season 7
Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story Season 1
Shy People
Swamp People Season 10
Unforgettable
Black Clover Season 1 (Dubbed) (Jan. 5)
Sex Guaranteed (Jan. 5)
Conan the Barbarian (2011) (Jan. 6)
Meet Wally Sparks (Jan. 9)
Homeland Seasons 6 & 7 (Jan. 10)
Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th (Jan. 10)
Lodge 49 Season 2 (Jan. 13)
The Detour Season 4 (Jan. 20)
Bakers vs. Fakers Season 1 (Jan. 22)
Beat Bobby Flay Seasons 6 & 7 (Jan. 22)
Cold Hearted Season 1 (Jan. 22)
Cooks vs. Cons Seasons 1-3 (Jan. 22)
Cutthroat Kitchen Season 11 (Jan. 22)
Dessert Games Season 1 (Jan. 22)
Dr. Pimple Popper Season 2 (Jan. 22)
Flea Market Flip Seasons 10-12 (Jan. 22)
Good Eats: Reloaded Season 1 (Jan. 22)
Guy’s Grocery Games Season 14 (Jan. 22)
House Hunters Seasons 111-117 (Jan. 22)
House Hunters International Seasons 113-115 (Jan. 22)
Murder in the Heartland Season 2 (Jan. 22)
Puppy Bowl Seasons 14 & 15 (Jan. 22)
Spring Baking Championship Seasons 1-4 (Jan. 22)
Unexpected Seasons 1 & 2 (Jan. 22)
Worst Cooks in America Seasons 11-13 (Jan. 22)
The Prodigy (Jan. 23)
Tokyo Ghoul Season 3B (Dubbed) (Funimation) (Jan. 24)
Brian Banks (Jan. 27)
Hulu Original Programming
Endlings Season 1 Premiere (Jan. 17)
Shrill Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 24)
Season Premieres
Last Man Standing Season 8 Premiere (Jan. 3)
America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 7)
The Bachelor Season 24 Premiere (Jan. 7)
Manifest Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 7)
Ellen’s Game of Games Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 8)
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 3 Premiere (Jan. 8)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 8)
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 11)
Good Trouble Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 16)
Everything’s Gonna be Okay Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 17)
Grown-ish Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 17)
9-1-1: Lone Star Series Premiere (Jan. 20)
Love Island (UK) Season 6 Premiere (Jan. 20)
The Bold Type Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 24)
Outmatched Series Premiere (Jan. 24)
Special Programming
Fox’s New Year’s Eve Special with Steve Harvey Special
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Jan. 6)
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (Jan. 7)