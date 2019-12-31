The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in January

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Uptown Girls, Midsommar, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off are coming to streaming this month. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Lionsgate, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, A24, and Paramount Pictures.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Jan. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

The Original Kings of Comedy. Paramount Pictures

Must Watch

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Good Watch

American Beauty

21

Catch Me If You Can

Chasing Amy

City of God

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Inception

Julie & Julia

Kingpin

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pan’s Labyrinth

The Ring (2002)

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

The Evil Dead (Jan. 10)

The Master (Jan. 14)

Steve Jobs (Jan. 16)

The Bling Ring (Jan. 18)

The Queen (Jan. 23)

Nighthawks (Jan. 30)

Oompa Loompa Watch

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Binge Watch

Good Girls Season 2

Family Watch

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Dragonheart

Free Willy

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Nostalgia Watch

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Hitch

Kate & Leopold

Patriot Games

If You’re Bored

A Cinderella Story

Chloe

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc. Season 6

Ghost Rider

Instructions Not Included

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

New York Minute

Saint Seiya Seasons 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Wild Wild West

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

Betty White: First Lady of Television (Jan. 12)

Big Fat Liar (Jan. 15)

Tiny House Nation Volume 2 (Jan. 17)

Playing with Fire Season 1 (Jan. 22)

Country Strong (Jan. 27)

We Are Your Friends (Jan. 27)

Raising Cain (Jan. 30)

American Assassin (Jan. 31)

Netflix Programming

Dracula

What the Love! With Karan Johar

Ghost Stories

Messiah

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor

Spinning Out

The Circle

Sex, Explained: Limited Series (Jan. 2)

Thieves of the World (Jan. 2)

Anne with an E: The Final Season (Jan. 3)

All the Freckles in the World (Jan. 3)

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Jan. 4)

Cheer (Jan. 8)

AJ and the Queen (Jan. 10)

Giri/Haji (Jan. 10)

Harvey Girls Forever! Season 4 (Jan. 10)

The Investigators Season 2 (Jan. 10)

Medical Police (Jan. 10)

Scissor Seven (Jan. 10)

Until Dawn (Jan. 10)

Zumbo’s Just Desserts Season 2 (Jan. 10)

The Healing Powers of Dude (Jan. 13)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Jan. 14)

Quien a hierro mata (Jan. 15)

Grace and Frankie Season 6 (Jan. 15)

NiNoKuni (Jan. 16)

Ares (Jan. 17)

Hip-Hop Evolution Season 4 (Jan. 17)

Sex Education Season 2 (Jan. 17)

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace (Jan. 17)

Vivir dos veces (Jan. 17)

Wer kann, der kann! (Jan. 17)

Family Reunion Part 2 (Jan. 20)

Fortune Feistier: Sweet & Salty (Jan. 21)

Word Party Season 4 (Jan. 21)

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Jan. 22)

The Ghost Bride (Jan. 23)

October Faction (Jan. 23)

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac Season 1 Part 2 (Jan. 23)

A Sun (Jan. 24)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 (Jan. 24)

The Ranch: The Final Season (Jan. 24)

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Jan. 24)

Vir Das: For India (Jan. 26)

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo (Jan. 28)

Frères Ennemis (Jan. 29)

Next in Fashion (Jan. 29)

Night on Earth (Jan. 29)

Omniscient (Jan. 29)

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (Jan. 30)

The Stranger (Jan. 30)

37 Seconds (Jan. 31)

BoJack Horseman Season 6 (Part B) (Jan. 31)

Diablero Season 2 (Jan. 31)

I AM A KILLER Season 2 (Jan. 31)

Luna Nera (Jan. 31)

Ragnarok (Jan. 31)

HBO

Les Misérables. Universal Pictures

Good Watch

Arthur (1981)

Fast Five (Extended Version)

The Russia House

The Shooting (1967)

Shutter Island

Sweet Dreams

Teeth

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot

The Little Stranger (Jan. 7)

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (Jan. 11)

Family Watch

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Nostalgia Watch

Spanglish

If You Liked Tom Hooper’s Cats

Les Miserables (2012)

Cat People (1982)

If You’re Bored

American Animals

Another Stakeout

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

College (2008)

Filly Brown

Galaxy of Terror (1981)

Head Office

The Hitcher (1986)

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

Odd Jobs

The Odd Couple II

Rock the Kasbah

Scary Movie 3

Seventh Son

Stakeout

Switch

The Thing About My Folks

Breakthrough (Jan. 2)

The Aftermath (Jan. 4)

Tolkien (Jan. 5)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Jan. 18)

The Curse of La Llorona (Jan. 25)

Season Premieres

Mamon, Series Premiere (Jan. 6)

The Outsider, Series Premiere (Jan. 12)

The New Pope, Series Premiere (Jan. 13)

Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 18 Premiere (Jan. 18)

Avenue 5, Series Premiere (Jan. 19)

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 10 Premiere (Jan. 19)

Estrenos

Casi famoso (AKA Almost Famous)

Vaca

Niña errante (AKA Wandering Girl) (Jan. 3)

Tejano (Jan. 17)

Fighting With My Family. Robert Viglasky/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

Good Watch

Amores Perros

Arbitrage

The Bellboy

The Goonies

The Patsy

Pi

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Swimming with Sharks

The Tenant

Midsommar (Jan. 3)

The Skeleton Twins (Jan. 17)

Miss Sloane (Jan. 19)

Fighting with My Family (Jan. 30)

Nostalgia Watch

Cinderfella

Cube

Trek Watch

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

If You’re Bored

Captivity

The Conspirator

Crisscross

Cube 2: Hypercube

Cube Zero

Dangerous Curves

Danny Collins

Dracula 3000

Drop Dead Sexy

Edge Of Darkness

The Final Cut

Golden Gate

Gone

The Good Guy

Kansas

Knowing

Last Rites

Mystery Team

P2

The Pom Pom Girls

The Possession

Shy People

Unforgettable

10 Minutes Gone (Jan. 5)

Conan the Barbarian (2011) (Jan. 6)

American Dreamer (Jan. 8)

Midnight Sun (Jan. 8)

Meet Wally Sparks (Jan. 9)

The Wedding Year (Jan. 10)

The Prodigy (Jan. 23)

Amazon Originals

Bug Diaries Season 1B (Jan. 3)

Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning (Jan. 3)

James May: Our Man In Japan Season 1 (Jan. 3)

Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper (Jan. 3)

Just Add Magic: Mystery City Season 1 (Jan. 17)

Russell Peters: Deported (Jan. 17)

Rob Delaney: Jackie (Jan. 17)

Troop Zero (Jan. 17)

The Forgotten Army (Jan. 24)

All Or Nothing: CBF Season 1 (Jan. 31)

Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer Season 1 (Jan. 31)

Honeyland. Neon

Must Watch

Eyes Wide Shut

The French Connection

Good Watch

Arbitrage

The Bellboy

M*A*S*H

My Best Friend’s Wedding

The Patsy

Pi

Swimming with Sharks

The Tenant

Two Family House

Uptown Girls

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (Jan. 2)

The Art of Self Defense (Jan. 6)

Little Men (Jan. 12)

The Skeleton Twins (Jan. 17)

Life, Animated (Jan. 19)

Honeyland (Jan. 20)

Luce (Jan. 27)

Fighting with My Family (Jan. 30)

Binge Watch

Brockmire Season 3

Damages

Rescue Me Complete Series

Justified Complete Series (Jan. 19)

Chopped Seasons 32-35 (Jan. 22)

Family Watch

How to Eat Fried Worms

Nostalgia Watch

Cinderfella

Cube

Trek Watch

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

If You Want to Visit the Uncanny Valley

The Polar Express

If You’re Bored

American Buffalo

Bachelor Party

Blood Diamond

Bring It! Season 4

Captivity

The Conspirator

The Cookout

Crazy About Tiffany’s

Crisscross

Cube 2: Hypercube

Cube Zero

The Curse of Oak Island Seasons 2, 3 & 6

Dangerous Curves

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dennis the Menace Strikes Back

Divided States Season 1

Dracula 3000

Drop Dead Sexy

Fierce People

The Final Cut

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Glam Masters Season 1

Golden Gate

The Good Guy

Gone

Grace Unplugged

Gridiron Gang

Hoarders Season 10

Hunting JonBenet’s Killer: The Untold Story Season 1

Kansas

Knowing

Last Rites

The Last Boy Scout

Little Richard (2000)

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid Season 1

Married at First Sight Season 8

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie

Music from Another Room

Mystery Team

P2

Pacific Heights

The Pom Pom Girls

The Possession

Project Runway All Stars Season 7

Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story Season 1

Shy People

Swamp People Season 10

Unforgettable

Black Clover Season 1 (Dubbed) (Jan. 5)

Sex Guaranteed (Jan. 5)

Conan the Barbarian (2011) (Jan. 6)

Meet Wally Sparks (Jan. 9)

Homeland Seasons 6 & 7 (Jan. 10)

Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th (Jan. 10)

Lodge 49 Season 2 (Jan. 13)

The Detour Season 4 (Jan. 20)

Bakers vs. Fakers Season 1 (Jan. 22)

Beat Bobby Flay Seasons 6 & 7 (Jan. 22)

Cold Hearted Season 1 (Jan. 22)

Cooks vs. Cons Seasons 1-3 (Jan. 22)

Cutthroat Kitchen Season 11 (Jan. 22)

Dessert Games Season 1 (Jan. 22)

Dr. Pimple Popper Season 2 (Jan. 22)

Flea Market Flip Seasons 10-12 (Jan. 22)

Good Eats: Reloaded Season 1 (Jan. 22)

Guy’s Grocery Games Season 14 (Jan. 22)

House Hunters Seasons 111-117 (Jan. 22)

House Hunters International Seasons 113-115 (Jan. 22)

Murder in the Heartland Season 2 (Jan. 22)

Puppy Bowl Seasons 14 & 15 (Jan. 22)

Spring Baking Championship Seasons 1-4 (Jan. 22)

Unexpected Seasons 1 & 2 (Jan. 22)

Worst Cooks in America Seasons 11-13 (Jan. 22)

The Prodigy (Jan. 23)

Tokyo Ghoul Season 3B (Dubbed) (Funimation) (Jan. 24)

Brian Banks (Jan. 27)

Hulu Original Programming

Endlings Season 1 Premiere (Jan. 17)

Shrill Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 24)

Season Premieres

Last Man Standing Season 8 Premiere (Jan. 3)

America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 7)

The Bachelor Season 24 Premiere (Jan. 7)

Manifest Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 7)

Ellen’s Game of Games Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 8)

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 3 Premiere (Jan. 8)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 8)

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 11)

Good Trouble Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 16)

Everything’s Gonna be Okay Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 17)

Grown-ish Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 17)

9-1-1: Lone Star Series Premiere (Jan. 20)

Love Island (UK) Season 6 Premiere (Jan. 20)

The Bold Type Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (Jan. 24)

Outmatched Series Premiere (Jan. 24)

Special Programming

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Special with Steve Harvey Special

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Jan. 6)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (Jan. 7)