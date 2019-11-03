Donald Trump Got Booed Again, This Time at a UFC Match

Booooooooooo! Steven Ryan/Getty Images

It hasn’t even been a week since Donald Trump got booed at the World Series, but on Saturday night, he decided to show his face in public again, attending U.F.C. 244, a mixed martial arts Ultimate Fighting Championship event at Madison Square Garden. This was after a week in which Trump announced he was changing his state of residency to Florida, and the crowd at Madison Square Garden gave him a big New York welcome:

The main event, a match between Nate Diez and Jorge Masvidal, has not yet been decided—the fights started at 10 eastern—so we cannot yet report who will win the Ultimate Fighting Championships’ newly-invented “BMF Belt,” which will be awarded for the very first time to the “Baddest Motherfucker in the Game” later on Saturday night. But we can report that the crowd booed Donald Trump:

Trump, who took his daughter Ivanka with him to the World Series, brought his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. along to the U.F.C. match, where he was booed:

President Trump getting massively booed as he entered the Garden for #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/ZwmSxlQ4uL — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) November 3, 2019

According to the New York Times, Trump has a long relationship with U.F.C., having hosted several matches at the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City when the sport was under fire from Congress in the early aughts. That historical support for the sport led U.F.C. president Dana White to tell Fox News “I’m never going to say anything bad about Donald Trump, ever,” last year. Actor and stray cat enthusiast Michael Rapaport took a different approach; he can be heard yelling “You’re a fucking dick stain!” to one or more members of the Trump family in this video he posted to Twitter:

The full frumpy freakshow is in the building now. Dickstain Donny, Doofy Diminutive Donny Jr. & Big Tooth Dumb Dumb Eric @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump pic.twitter.com/0pGAKt4Npu — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) November 3, 2019

Not everyone booed: The Times described Trump’s reception as “a very loud, mixed reaction,” and at least one audience member perceived the crowd differently. Unfortunately, that audience member posted a still image instead of a video, so it was difficult to independently verify his report that the crowd was chanting “Donald Trump, Donald Trump… USA USA.”

Unfortunately, neither booing the president nor calling him a “dick stain” will drive him from power or undo any of the damage he’s done, but that doesn’t mean people shouldn’t do it anyway. Boo!